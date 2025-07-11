49ers' Key Questions Heading Into Training Camp
As rookies arrive at camp on the 15th and vets report on the 22nd, the 49ers assemble with the expectation that they will make the playoffs. What obstacles do they face and what assets can they leverage? Who are the players to watch at camp?
OFFENSE: The offense succeeds when Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams are healthy, but if they fade or get hurt, can the Niners win under Plan B?
When healthy, the Niners offense hums under Plan A. Defenses have to account for McCaffrey and Williams plows defenders. The winning percentage is high and proven. However, both are at the age for their positions where injury is a growing concern.
McCaffrey says he’s healthy now, but will he hold up with 20 touches a game on an injury that gets more fragile with use? Media and fans suggest Kyle Shanahan use a rotation at running back to manage that. History says he won’t, Shanahan prefers the CMC easy button. McCaffrey will also be motivated to accumulate stats to get another contract extension.
Williams is routinely missing 3-4 games per year. Spencer Burford steps into a new role as the swing tackle. He played tackle in college at UTSA, but this transition will likely have some growing pains. That Burford and Colton McKivitz are in contract years will help.
What to watch for at camp: Has McCaffrey lost his 5th gear? If so, then what? Can Isaac Guerendo be more than a gadget player? Can Jordan James win Shanahan’s confidence and get a rare opportunity for high touches as a rookie back? How do Williams and Burford look? Which receivers are stepping up?
X-Factor: Blocking tight end Luke Farrell can be utilized in 12 personnel to bring more balance to a 49er running game that has clearly had more success going left (Trent Williams).
Prediction: I trust the reports that McCaffrey has lost his 5th gear, which makes him more of a weapon as a receiver than a runner. I think James will get short-yardage opportunities. If Williams goes down, they will struggle.
Part of the key this year is that Shanahan will be forced by likely injuries and youth in key roles to operate outside his comfort zone; how he responds will be critical. He’ll need to make Plan B work and add new wrinkles, which means significant touches for rookies and 2nd year players, and in my view, more use of 12 personnel (two tight ends).
DEFENSE: Can Robert Saleh and a young group deliver out of the gate or could the work-in-progress defense cost them games early?
Likely a mix of both. Saleh is one of the top defensive coordinators in the league, that can be lost when focusing on the players alone.
The first order of business is signing Alfred Collins. He hasn’t signed because the first two 2nd-rounders in the draft were given fully guaranteed contracts, normally reserved for 1st round picks only. Agents being agents, 30 of the 32 2nd-rounders haven’t signed yet, holding out for fully guaranteed money. Will the Niners have to cave? Yeah probably. Without Collins, they are too thin inside on the defensive line.
The next step is to make calls at defensive back and particularly safety. Arguably the best use of Deommodore Lenoir is inside, but the team wants to see if he can hold his own outside. To do that someone has to step up at nickel. Rookie Upton Stout will get a look, and a reminder that he was picked in part not just due to coverage and speed, but leading all secondary players at the Combine in bench reps, he has the strength to help in run d.
At safety, the team has one starter-quality player on the roster in Malik Mustapha, and he’s injured. That Justin Simmons or Julian Blackmon hasn’t been signed makes no sense to me. Even if the team believes in Jason Pinnock, do they think Richie Grant, Ji’Ayir Brown, or Marques Sigle is a starter? It’ll be too late to find out the answer is no in the opener.
What to watch for at camp: Will Collins be signed on the eve of rookie camp? Is Stout healthy and how does he look? How is Dee Winters against the run, and Nick Martin against the pass? Are the safeties holding their own? Camp and the exhibition games will be an acid test to see if they can play their hand or need to bring new talent in.
X-Factor: I believe in a couple of vets who I expect to step up this year, Sam Okuayinonu and Curtis Robinson. If Collins isn’t signed soon that’s an opportunity for Evan Anderson.
Prediction: If they don’t sign Simmons or Blackmon, I predict they will lose the opener in Seattle, specifically because of the safety play. Don’t be reckless, get what you need. Given the number of rookies, they’ll need a lot of runway before they can take off. I think there are early games they’ll lose as a result - if they ignore safety.
SPECIAL TEAMS: Will they keep Jake Moody and will Brant Boyer demand special teamers for the 53-man roster?
Moody is reportedly all-world in practice; it’s the exhibition games that will decide his fate. We’ll see if his new run-up helps his consistency. Boyer will be evaluating kicks and kickoffs.
Shanahan and Saleh are accustomed to nearly ignoring special teams as a factor in the cutdowns to 53. This time with Boyer advocating for what he needs in coverage and return units, I think he will demand players, which will add plenty of drama to the cutdown decisions.