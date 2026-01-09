49ers Need to Overcome Lack of Speed Against Eagles

Playoff games are matchups, and the 49ers face a clear speed disadvantage both ways against Philadelphia. To land the upset, San Francisco will need to win schematically.

Robert Saleh can do that against the Eagles’ much-maligned offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, but due to injuries, street free agent Eric Kendricks gets the start at middle linebacker. On offense, Kyle Shanahan vs. Vic Fangio is a marquee matchup between two of the league’s best.

49ers on offense

Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Shanahan hunts weaknesses. The Eagles' Adoree’ Jackson at DB and Reed Blankenship at safety are their most vulnerable starters. Brock Purdy will target both for key conversions and can test them on longer passes.

One thing to watch is if Fangio chooses to take Jackson off the field and inserts linebacker Jiihad Campbell to better stop the run. The Eagles can afford to replace a corner with a linebacker given that the 49ers have limited speed at receiver. Ricky Pearsall hasn’t practiced this week but did do some work on a side field.

I expect Fangio to play Campbell more than Jackson given the 49ers personnel and likely strategy. San Francisco has to run the ball to win; Campbell can help Philly take that away.

Trent Williams is practicing and that gives the Niners a chance in this game. Against Seattle, Shanahan had to devote more resources to pass protection to help Austen Pleasants. With Williams returning, more receivers can go out on routes, allowing Shanahan to scheme targets open.

The Niners will return to running wide left and get back in their comfort zone. The Eagles get linebacker Nakobe Dean back for this game. They do a solid job against wide runs and in covering tight ends. In the run game, they are weaker against inside runs, and particularly against runs by the quarterback. Purdy will need to be aggressive running in this game.

Christian McCaffrey on designed cutback runs inside can be successful. Philadelphia is 26th in receiving yards against by running backs. McCaffrey will be targeted often as Fangio experiments with personnel groups against him.

Pass protection from the Niners' interior offensive line will be vital to give Purdy enough time. Jalen Carter has two sacks and three tackles for loss in his last two games. The Niners were successful in scheming against Aaron Donald; they’ll need to apply that to Carter.

If Purdy doesn’t have enough time to throw, Shanahan will need to use controlled rollouts. Purdy rolled right and hit George Kittle for 20 yards last week; the Niners may need more of that against the Eagles.

Eagles on offense

Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Jalen Hurts turns up his execution in the playoffs, with 19 touchdowns and two picks in his last two years of playoff games. Hurts also looks to run more often in the post-season. The Niners’ lack of speed at linebacker and safety could be exposed when Hurts looks to run.

Philadelphia has struggled on offense this season under Patullo. He hasn’t done a good job in designing blocking schemes or strategizing against the opponent’s weaknesses.

In this game though, what can the Niners stop? Kendricks has the knowledge for the right pursuit angles, but his speed is an issue, and he’ll be a target in the passing game. Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has a favorable matchup against the Niner linebackers and safeties. He’ll be a target for 3rd down conversions and could have a big game.

Ji’Ayir Brown is solid against the run but not the pass. The Niner DBs are smaller and the Philly receivers have size. San Francisco struggles to stop quarterbacks that run and is historically bad in applying pressure and landing sacks this year.

In the run game, Saquon Barkley has had a down year, but history predicts that a back coming off a historic year has a down period the following season. That said, Barkley has been effective lately, averaging 105 yards per game in his last four.

The Eagles get All-Pro Lane Johnson back. They are 8-2 with him, 3-4 without. Hurts' quarterback rating goes up 14 points with Johnson.

Prediction

Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Patullo is a substandard coordinator, but he won’t need to do much. The Niners are so decimated by injury, what can they stop? Kendricks is too slow to defend the run and the pass, but the Niners are out of options. Barkley probably runs for more than 100 yards. Seattle backs ran for 4.6 yards before contact last week. The Niners took poor pursuit angles and had difficulty shedding blocks. They face another physical offensive line this week.

Offensively, the Niners can have some success running, and Purdy will need to make smart decisions on what risks to take as a runner and passer. Williams' return is huge, but it’s still not enough to score the necessary points to win, in my view.

On balance, the Niners defense is just too beat up. Philly can run Barkley and Hurts, throw to Goedert for conversions, and work their receivers. I don’t see how Saleh can stop it, other than the Eagles stopping themselves.

The Niners improbable 12-5 season comes to an end.

Philadelphia 24 49ers 17

