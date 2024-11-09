All 49ers

49ers WR Deebo Samuel is Questionable for Sunday with a Rib Injury

Look for Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall to catch more passes than usual.

Grant Cohn

Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr (1) carries the ball against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) and safety Donovan Wilson (6) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Even coming off a bye week, the 49ers are extremely banged up.

Christian McCaffrey is set to make his season debut, but Nick Bosa is questionable with a hip injury and Deebo Samuel is questionable with a rib/oblique injury. Samuel was limited in practice all week and wore a blue non-contact jersey as well, so he hasn't taken a hit in two weeks.

That could mean that he's fresh and ready to return from a painful injury. Or it could mean that one big hit to his ribs could take him out of the game. If he couldn't handle contact in practice this week, is he really ready for the live bullets of an actual game?

To be fair, Samuel is extremely tough plus he's a veteran. He doesn't necessarily need a full week of practice to get himself ready to play in a game. Having a limited and compromised Samuel on the field this weekend would be better than having no Samuel at all.

But rib/oblique injuries can get worse. And if he reaggravates his injury at some point during the game, the 49ers must be prepared to play without him. Because there's no guarantee he'll make it through the game if he plays in it.

Look for the 49ers to use Samuel as a bit of a decoy on Sunday. Because even when he doesn't get the ball, he draws so much attention from the opposing defense.

In addition, look for Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall to catch more passes than usual.

