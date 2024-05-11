Are the 49ers Correct in Starting Rookie CB Renardo Green in the Slot?
Second round cornerback Renardo Green is one the most exciting players that the San Francisco 49ers drafted.
For starters, it is the highest that they have ever drafted a cornerback under Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch. That means they saw a lot in him to like, which was probably his talent for press man-to-man coverage. Green excelled in that skill, especially against the top receivers in college.
If he can translate his skills immediately, then the 49ers might have a potential starter on the outside opposite of Charvarius Ward. However, the 49ers have other plans in mind. Rookie minicamp kicked off for the 49ers on May 9 and they are electing to start Green out in the slot.
"We'll bring him along starting him out inside and see what he can do in there," Defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen said. "I think that's something that if you can retain, you want to learn it earlier. We know what Deommodore Lenoir can do. Also Samuel Womack has done a really good job there these last couple weeks. (Green) will get some work outside too, because versatility (is important). We only have so many guys that dress on game day. You always have to have enough guys who can fill in if you have injuries."
Are the 49ers correct in starting Green in the slot?
This is actually a tough one to answer. On one hand, it is not at all the correct move. The 49ers would be better to start him off where he is comfortable. Let Green build some momentum and settle in first to see if his skills can translate.
On the other hand, if the 49ers really do view him as a slot cornerback, then it is better to do so now than to undo or ruin all the momentum he may have gained playing on the outside. I think the 49ers are trying to learn from how they developed Deommodore Lenoir.
Rather than waste his reps on a position where they know he can excel, they placed him as a nickel to see how they can mold him and it worked out in their favor. The thing is, the 49ers are going to trust a rookie as the slot corner, which is a key position on the 49ers defense.
If Green looks the part, then I'm sure they'd give it to him and leave Lenoir on the outside. That creates a ton of pressure on a rookie who has 91 recorded snaps in college at the position. The 49ers better be spot on with their decision here or else they are hurting Green's development.