5 San Francisco 49ers who may not be on the roster in 2026

After a disappointing loss to a fun season, the San Francisco 49ers are left looking at what their roster is and could be moving forward. They have some notable free agency decisions to come up and even some potential cap casualties.

Who may have just suited up for the last time with the 49ers?

Jauan Jennings

Jennings is the toughest decision the 49ers have to make on the roster this offseason. There are arguments to extend him and let him walk. They get mighty thin at wide receiver without him, but they still were not good enough with him, and now he is expecting a notable raise.

If another team wants to overpay him, the 49ers may have to let it happen. Still, they will try to work out a deal considering Brandon Aiyuk is gone, and Ricky Pearsall has not been consistently healthy.

Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Jordan Elliott

Elliott has been a starter for the past two years, but this season, he wound up with fewer snaps than Kalia Davis and Alfred Collins. Davis has a contract decision himself, and the 49ers really should focus on upgrading this group. That likely leaves Elliott as an odd man out.

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Yetur Gross-Matos

The 49ers liked what they got from Gross-Matos when he was healthy. The emphasis is on being healthy. San Francisco still needs someone to fill that role, so they will be active to replace him. However, he is not on the field enough, and some teams may take a swing due to his potential.

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Jason Pinnock

Pinnock ended up being a bad fit. He struggled as a starting safety and was benched. Then, he moved into the dime role and struggled. With Ji’Ayir Brown out against Seattle, the 49ers started Marques Sigle over him and kept him in the dime role.

He needs to sign somewhere that he can focus on the deep middle, because he is not good near the line of scrimmage.

Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Mac Jones

Mac Jones is under contract, and he did not technically play in the playoffs. Still, he had a huge role in the 49ers success this season. The 49ers saw Brock Purdy show enough this season that they will need to replace Jones, but they also cannot turn down picks to aid Purdy if offered.

Teams are quarterback hungry, and it is easy to think that Jones will be competing to start for a new team next season.

