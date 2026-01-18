5 San Francisco 49ers who may not be on the roster in 2026
In this story:
After a disappointing loss to a fun season, the San Francisco 49ers are left looking at what their roster is and could be moving forward. They have some notable free agency decisions to come up and even some potential cap casualties.
Who may have just suited up for the last time with the 49ers?
Jauan Jennings
Jennings is the toughest decision the 49ers have to make on the roster this offseason. There are arguments to extend him and let him walk. They get mighty thin at wide receiver without him, but they still were not good enough with him, and now he is expecting a notable raise.
If another team wants to overpay him, the 49ers may have to let it happen. Still, they will try to work out a deal considering Brandon Aiyuk is gone, and Ricky Pearsall has not been consistently healthy.
Jordan Elliott
Elliott has been a starter for the past two years, but this season, he wound up with fewer snaps than Kalia Davis and Alfred Collins. Davis has a contract decision himself, and the 49ers really should focus on upgrading this group. That likely leaves Elliott as an odd man out.
Yetur Gross-Matos
The 49ers liked what they got from Gross-Matos when he was healthy. The emphasis is on being healthy. San Francisco still needs someone to fill that role, so they will be active to replace him. However, he is not on the field enough, and some teams may take a swing due to his potential.
Jason Pinnock
Pinnock ended up being a bad fit. He struggled as a starting safety and was benched. Then, he moved into the dime role and struggled. With Ji’Ayir Brown out against Seattle, the 49ers started Marques Sigle over him and kept him in the dime role.
He needs to sign somewhere that he can focus on the deep middle, because he is not good near the line of scrimmage.
Mac Jones
Mac Jones is under contract, and he did not technically play in the playoffs. Still, he had a huge role in the 49ers success this season. The 49ers saw Brock Purdy show enough this season that they will need to replace Jones, but they also cannot turn down picks to aid Purdy if offered.
Teams are quarterback hungry, and it is easy to think that Jones will be competing to start for a new team next season.
Read More
Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley