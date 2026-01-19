George Kittle Weighs in on Return Timeline Following Successful Achilles Surgery

Good news, 49ers fans—George Kittle’s Achilles surgery went about as well as it could have gone, per the superstar tight end himself.

“Overall, I’m fantastic,” Kittle, who tore his Achilles during the Niners’ wild-card win over the Eagles in the first round of the playoffs, told reporters on Monday. “The surgery went really, really good. The surgeon was incredibly happy with it.”

It also sounds like the nature of Kittle’s tear specifically puts him in a prime position for rehabbing and returning to the gridiron.

“[The surgeon] said that the best-case scenario when you tear an Achilles is that you tear it up high, by your soleus, which is what I did. I had a clean tear. They didn't have to drill into my heel. And where the repair was is where there’s more blood flow. And so it takes some time off the recovery time.”

Dr. Neal ElAttrache operated on the torn tendon last week in Los Angeles.

According to ESPN, Kittle did not initially commit to a timeline for return, telling reporters that he would keep that information “as a surprise.” But the tight end later scoffed when asked whether said comeback might be around midseason, before noting it could happen “well before November.” So that is certainly another positive.

Nothing but good news from George Kittle 🙌 pic.twitter.com/XO8eDf7o0Z — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 19, 2026

Kittle said he knew immediately what had happened when he went down during the game.

“It felt like someone put a shotgun up against my calf and pulled the trigger,” he explained of the tear. “Unfortunate,” he said, “but football’s tough sometimes.”

The seven-time Pro Bowler also confirmed the report that he enjoyed some tequila as he sat solemnly in the locker room, watching his team finish (and win) the game.

“Yep, it happened,” Kittle said of the libations. “I had a great time.”

Overall, the 32-year-old tight end seemed to be in excellent spirits on Monday, which is certainly good to see—especially if he hopes to return for at least some of the 2026 season. Whether that actually happens, well, no one can know for sure; rehab from an Achilles injury can be a notoriously long process. But he clearly has the right attitude about it as he moves forward.

