Deommodore Lenoir is the MVP of 49ers Training Camp
Through 17 days, the MVP of 49ers training camp has been cornerback Deommodore Lenoir and it's not particularly close.
Lenoir has intercepted Brock Purdy a whopping five times including once on Friday. In addition, Lenoir has broken up three other Purdy passes. So if there's one thing Purdy has learned in camp, it's that throwing at Lenoir almost always is a bad idea.
Lenoir is on the smaller side for a cornerback -- he's 5'10". So even when his coverage is tight, which it usually is, quarterbacks still want to test him because bigger wide receivers can make catches over his head.
Which means the best-case scenario when you throw at Lenoir is the receiver will make a difficult, contested catch. The worst-case scenario is Lenoir will intercept the pass. So the risk greatly outweighs the reward.
At this point in Lenoir's career, he's so confident that it seems as though he's trying to bait Purdy into throwing his direction just so he can pick him off. And Purdy keeps taking the bait. Which means Lenoir is the real deal, because so is Purdy.
Lenoir will be a free agent next offseason and is eligible for a contract extension right now. I'm sure the 49ers would love to extend his contract, but can't because they have to deal with Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams who each want more money. Which means Lenoir most likely is entering his final season with the 49ers.
If training camp is any indication, it's going to be a good one.