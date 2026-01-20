Two Useful 49ers Coaches Could Join Robert Saleh In Tennessee
After one year with the San Francisco 49ers, Robert Saleh is joining the Tennessee Titans to become their next head coach.
It was a reality the 49ers acknowledged from the moment they hired him as their defensive coordinator. Now that Saleh is gone, it's likely that a coach or two leaves the 49ers to join him in Tennessee.
Brant Boyer
The 49ers' special teams were finally competent this season, and it's thanks to coordinator Brant Boyer. No other coordinator has managed to make the special teams unit a positive factor.
But Boyer did. He's a coach the 49ers cannot afford to depart this offseason. Unfortunately, he is likely going to join Saleh in Tennessee.
Saleh is the reason Boyer joined the 49ers in the first place. Both of them spent time with the New York Jets together when Saleh was the head coach.
It makes sense for Boyer to tag along with Saleh in Tennessee since he only got his shot in San Francisco because of Saleh. Even if the 49ers increase Boyer's pay, I doubt he sticks.
Loyalty between coaches is everything. Boyer has a lot of respect for Saleh and vice versa. Unless Boyer is truly in love with the 49ers, he will go to the Titans with Saleh.
That means the 49ers will need to look for a defensive coordinator and a special teams coordinator. Both coaches improved their respective units, so the 49ers will have trouble finding even replacements.
Gus Bradley
Another coach that joined the 49ers thanks to Saleh is Gus Bradley. He was hired as a defensive assistant at Saleh's behest. Saleh once worked under Bradley with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks.
This was Saleh's way of repaying Bradley, and because he knows that having Bradley is beneficial for him. It's especially key to have Bradley now that he's a head coach.
Similar to Boyer, Bradley has endless respect for Saleh and understands the favor he's done for him. Their relationship goes further than Boyer's so he's the most likely coach to join the Titans.
Saleh could name Bradley his defensive coordinator, even though Saleh will be calling the plays. The 49ers could consider Bradley to be Saleh's replacement. Kyle Shanahan spoke highly of Bradley all year.
He could very well be the favorite to be the 49ers' defensive coordinator. Even the players have enjoyed being coached by him, and the 49ers love to hire within.
If they do, Bradley will have to choose between the desire to call plays or if he's fine without it. I'd lean towards him being fine without it and joining a good friend in Tennessee.
Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN