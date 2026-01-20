The five biggest questions facing the 49ers after losing Robert Saleh

Robert Saleh is finalizing a contract to become the next head coach of the Tennessee Titans. Saleh had two interviews with Arizona and may have been the Cardinals' top choice, but Saleh’s discussions with Tennessee progressed to an offer, and he takes over in Nashville. Arizona is now rumored to be focused on Seattle offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

Who takes over for Saleh as DC?

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

The media consensus is that the Niners will stay in house and promote Gus Bradley to defensive coordinator. Bradley is well versed in the Wide 9 and has extensive experience in Seattle. Players have mentioned him this year as a favorite for inspiring talks that motivate the team.

That said, Badley has been let go by several teams, and his history is a concern. He would bring continuity and familiarity with personnel, but he’s not at Saleh’s level. Few are, as Saleh is considered to be one of the top defensive minds in the league.

Who else could the Niners look at? Raheem Morris is rumored to be taking the Green Bay DC job to replace Jeff Hafley. Jim Schwartz is under contract in Cleveland, but the Browns are hiring a new head coach who could in theory replace Schwartz and then he would come available. However, a new head coach would be wise to keep Schwartz on staff. Another possibility is Sean McDermott, just let go as head coach in Buffalo.

What 49ers coaches could Saleh take with him?

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Not Klay Kubiak, as teams can deny an offensive coordinator making a lateral move. I don’t know the rules as they apply to the special teams coordinator. If a team can’t block someone in that position, I’d expect Brant Boyer to consider going to Nashville. Saleh brought him over to the Niners from their time together in New York, and the Titans have the league’s best punt returner in Chimere Dike.

Details of an offensive coordinator and Boyer’s status should surface soon.

What 49ers free agents could be interested in joining Saleh?

Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

My guess is the defensive linemen would prefer to stay in Santa Clara to work with Kris Kocurek, but that would depend on who the Niners intend to keep. Anyone let go would turn next to Saleh to see if he’s interested. Outside of DL, I expect defensive free agents to be interested in the Titans, but money and role will determine that.

Why did Saleh choose Tennessee?

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The quarterback is set with Cam Ward. Tennessee has the league’s best defensive tackle in Jeffery Simmons, and Saleh can build a defense around him with the #4 pick and $100 million in cap room. Saleh gets the opportunity to build a defense from scratch, and this draft leans defense at the top.

The Titans' ownership has been impatient, but with how the Mike Vrabel situation turned out, that may give them pause and the willingness to give Saleh time. They are also building a dome stadium shaped like a record player for Nashville, opening for the 2027 season. That brings cash and resources.

Do the Niners get a comp pick for Saleh?

Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

No. Comp picks are only awarded for coaches who are with a team for at least two years. Saleh was with the Niners for just one. No comp pick, but they have a slew coming their way in the draft, anyway.

Saleh goes to the AFC South, and a twice a year feud with Jacksonville’s Liam Cohen. He also faces protégé DeMeco Ryans in Houston and the Colts with Shane Steichen.

