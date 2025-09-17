The Good and Not So Good from the 49ers' Rookies After Two Games
The 49ers are a good team. That seems clear after winning their first two games of the season on the road.
But it's unclear just how good they are. They have a "core group" of veterans, and a large group of rookies who are being asked to grow up quickly and contribute right away in some cases.
Let's examine how these rookies progressed from Week 1 to Week 2.
THE GOOD
Mykel Williams | Defensive tackle
Williams clearly is a very strong player who's difficult to move. But in his first career game, he didn't make any plays or record and statistics -- he merely did his job without hurting the defense, which is a positive start for any rookie. In his second career, game, Williams made plays. He recorded four run stops, two tackles for loss and three pressures. He's still a work in progress as a pass rusher, but he also is a big reason the 49ers have given up just 3.7 yards per carry -- eighth-best in the league through two games.
Alfred Collins | Defensive tackle
In Week 1, Collins arguably was the 49ers' worst defender on the field. He played just 9 snaps, recorded one tackle assist and got knocked on his back multiple times. He seemed overwhelmed. But in Week 2, he played 24 snaps, recorded two tackles and one quarterback hit. He still got pushed around at times, but when he kept his pads low, he was good. Don't be surprised if he becomes a starter soon. He currently is backing up Kalia Davis, who was awful against the Saints.
Upton Stout | Nickelback
Stout was lost in Week 1. In 29 snaps, he recorded just one tackle. And although he broke up a pass, he also gave three catches on 5 targets for 32 yards and committed a pass interference penalty. He was a net negative.
In Week 2, he not only was a net positive -- he made plays. In 56 snaps, he had 4 solo tackles, a sack, 3 quarterback pressures. And that means he was a pass-rusher and a run-stuffer.
In coverage, Stout still struggled. He was targeted only twice, but he gave up a 14-yard catch and committed an illegal contact penalty. He needs to learn how much grabbing he can get away with in the NFL.
Connor Colby | Guard
The only rookie on offense who actually suited up and played. When starting left guard Ben Bartch went down with a high ankle sprain on the 49ers' sixth play of the game, Colby replaced him, played 36 snaps and gave up zero pressures in pass protection. Impressive for any rookie offensive linemen, not to mention a seventh-round draft pick.
As a zone run blocker, Colby was solid, because that's what he did in college. He clearly doesn't have the strength to knock back defensive tackles at this point in his career, but he fits the 49ers' system, and he will become more powerful as he gets older.
THE NOT SO GOOD
Nick Martin | Linebacker
Inactive for the second game in a row. Whatever Martin is doing in practice, the coaches feel he's not ready to contribute -- not even on special teams. They'd rather play strong safety Ji'Ayir Brown at outside linebacker than Martin at this point. Martin still has potential, but the 49ers are in no rush with him because Dee Winters has been so good next to Fred Warner through two games. Winters is the most improved player on the team.
CJ West | Defensive tackle
In two games, West has played just 20 snaps and recorded zero tackles. He hasn't cracked the stat sheet yet. In training camp, he was a star when he was facing backup offensive linemen during 1-on-1 drills. He couldn't lose. But when he plays real football against starters, he's a liability at this point in his career.
Jordan Watkins | Wide receiver
Inactive for the second game in a row. The 49ers would rather play old, washed-up veterans such as Marques Valdez-Scantling and Kendrick Bourne. To be fair, Watkins suffered a high-ankle sprain during preseason that limited him in practice the past two weeks. And Kyle Shanahan is notoriously tough on rookie wide receivers. As Watkins masters Shanahan's system, Shanahan will trust him more. But that process could take months.
Jordan James | Running back
Inactive for the second game in a row. To be fair, James has been limited in practice with a finger injury, and the 49ers don't have any snaps to give him in the backfield right now while Christian McCaffrey and Brian Robinson Jr. are both healthy. Still, the 49ers currently are averaging 3.2 yards per carry -- they could use a spark on the ground. Apparently, Shanahan doesn't think James can provide it yet.
Marques Sigle | Safety
Sigle started his second consecutive game, which is impressive for a rookie who was drafted near the end of Round 5. And for the second week in a row, he showed that he's a terrific tackler who has a ton of range. He's a big reason the 49ers run defense has improved since last year.
But Sigle also is a bit of a liability in coverage right now. He's being asked to match up man to man with tight ends who are much bigger than him, and on Sunday he gave up an 18-yard touchdown catch to Saints tight end Juwan Johnson. Sigle was in position to make a play on the pass -- he just got overpowered by the larger player. Sigle should improve in coverage against tight ends as he gets stronger, but that could take a few years.