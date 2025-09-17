All 49ers

The Good and Not So Good from the 49ers' Rookies After Two Games

Some of these rookies have improved big time.

Grant Cohn

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Upton Stout.
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Upton Stout. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
The 49ers are a good team. That seems clear after winning their first two games of the season on the road.

But it's unclear just how good they are. They have a "core group" of veterans, and a large group of rookies who are being asked to grow up quickly and contribute right away in some cases.

Let's examine how these rookies progressed from Week 1 to Week 2.

THE GOOD

Mykel Williams | Defensive tackle

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Mykel Williams.
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Mykel Williams. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Williams clearly is a very strong player who's difficult to move. But in his first career game, he didn't make any plays or record and statistics -- he merely did his job without hurting the defense, which is a positive start for any rookie. In his second career, game, Williams made plays. He recorded four run stops, two tackles for loss and three pressures. He's still a work in progress as a pass rusher, but he also is a big reason the 49ers have given up just 3.7 yards per carry -- eighth-best in the league through two games.

Alfred Collins | Defensive tackle

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs against San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Alfred Collins (95).
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs against San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Alfred Collins (95). / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

In Week 1, Collins arguably was the 49ers' worst defender on the field. He played just 9 snaps, recorded one tackle assist and got knocked on his back multiple times. He seemed overwhelmed. But in Week 2, he played 24 snaps, recorded two tackles and one quarterback hit. He still got pushed around at times, but when he kept his pads low, he was good. Don't be surprised if he becomes a starter soon. He currently is backing up Kalia Davis, who was awful against the Saints.

Upton Stout | Nickelback

New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) runs from San Francisco 49ers cornerback Upton Stout (20).
New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) runs from San Francisco 49ers cornerback Upton Stout (20). / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Stout was lost in Week 1. In 29 snaps, he recorded just one tackle. And although he broke up a pass, he also gave three catches on 5 targets for 32 yards and committed a pass interference penalty. He was a net negative.

In Week 2, he not only was a net positive -- he made plays. In 56 snaps, he had 4 solo tackles, a sack, 3 quarterback pressures. And that means he was a pass-rusher and a run-stuffer.

In coverage, Stout still struggled. He was targeted only twice, but he gave up a 14-yard catch and committed an illegal contact penalty. He needs to learn how much grabbing he can get away with in the NFL.

Connor Colby | Guard

San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Connor Colby (75).
San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Connor Colby (75). / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The only rookie on offense who actually suited up and played. When starting left guard Ben Bartch went down with a high ankle sprain on the 49ers' sixth play of the game, Colby replaced him, played 36 snaps and gave up zero pressures in pass protection. Impressive for any rookie offensive linemen, not to mention a seventh-round draft pick.

As a zone run blocker, Colby was solid, because that's what he did in college. He clearly doesn't have the strength to knock back defensive tackles at this point in his career, but he fits the 49ers' system, and he will become more powerful as he gets older.

THE NOT SO GOOD

Nick Martin | Linebacker

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Nick Martin.
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Nick Martin. / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Inactive for the second game in a row. Whatever Martin is doing in practice, the coaches feel he's not ready to contribute -- not even on special teams. They'd rather play strong safety Ji'Ayir Brown at outside linebacker than Martin at this point. Martin still has potential, but the 49ers are in no rush with him because Dee Winters has been so good next to Fred Warner through two games. Winters is the most improved player on the team.

CJ West | Defensive tackle

Indiana defensive lineman CJ West.
Indiana defensive lineman CJ West. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In two games, West has played just 20 snaps and recorded zero tackles. He hasn't cracked the stat sheet yet. In training camp, he was a star when he was facing backup offensive linemen during 1-on-1 drills. He couldn't lose. But when he plays real football against starters, he's a liability at this point in his career.

Jordan Watkins | Wide receiver

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins. / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Inactive for the second game in a row. The 49ers would rather play old, washed-up veterans such as Marques Valdez-Scantling and Kendrick Bourne. To be fair, Watkins suffered a high-ankle sprain during preseason that limited him in practice the past two weeks. And Kyle Shanahan is notoriously tough on rookie wide receivers. As Watkins masters Shanahan's system, Shanahan will trust him more. But that process could take months.

Jordan James | Running back

San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan James.
San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan James. / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Inactive for the second game in a row. To be fair, James has been limited in practice with a finger injury, and the 49ers don't have any snaps to give him in the backfield right now while Christian McCaffrey and Brian Robinson Jr. are both healthy. Still, the 49ers currently are averaging 3.2 yards per carry -- they could use a spark on the ground. Apparently, Shanahan doesn't think James can provide it yet.

Marques Sigle | Safety

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) catches a touchdown against San Francisco 49ers safety Marques Sigle (36)
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) catches a touchdown against San Francisco 49ers safety Marques Sigle (36) / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Sigle started his second consecutive game, which is impressive for a rookie who was drafted near the end of Round 5. And for the second week in a row, he showed that he's a terrific tackler who has a ton of range. He's a big reason the 49ers run defense has improved since last year.

But Sigle also is a bit of a liability in coverage right now. He's being asked to match up man to man with tight ends who are much bigger than him, and on Sunday he gave up an 18-yard touchdown catch to Saints tight end Juwan Johnson. Sigle was in position to make a play on the pass -- he just got overpowered by the larger player. Sigle should improve in coverage against tight ends as he gets stronger, but that could take a few years.

Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

