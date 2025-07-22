All 49ers

Identifying the best 49ers team of the past 25 years

In the past quarter century, they've gone to three Super Bowls and lost, which isn't necessarily an accomplishment.

Grant Cohn

Sep 15, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Francisco 49ers helmets sits idle during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
The 49ers haven't won a Super Bowl since 1995.

But in the past quarter century, they've gone to three Super Bowls and lost, which isn't necessarily an accomplishment. But it shows how good the 49ers have been at times during the past 25 years despite coming up emptyhanded in the biggest game.

In 2013, they lost 34-31 to the Ravens. In 2020, they lost 31-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs. And in 2024, they lost to the Chiefs again, this time in overtime by a score of 25-22.

Any one of those teams could be considered the 49ers' best team of the past quarter century. Sports Illustrated recently picked the 2023 49ers the (the team that lost the Suepr Bowl in 2024) as the 49ers' best team and the NFL's 14th-best team of the past 25 years.

"The 2023 49ers were a juggernaut," writes Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame. "They ranked third in points scored and points allowed. They checked in second offensively in yardage, led by Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey, who notched 2,023 yards and 21 touchdowns from scrimmage. 

"San Francisco boasted six All-Pro selections and nine Pro Bowlers, including quarterback Brock Purdy, who finished fourth in MVP voting by throwing for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns. 

"The 49ers romped to the NFC West title before reaching their fourth NFC championship game in five years. They rallied from a 24–7 halftime deficit to defeat the Lions behind 27 consecutive points to start the second half, setting up their second Super Bowl matchup against the Chiefs in five seasons. 

"Against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, the Niners led in every quarter, only to go into overtime and lose on a three-yard Mecole Hardman touchdown catch. The game will be forever remembered for coach Kyle Shanahan’s controversial decision to take the ball starting overtime."

You could argue that the 2023 49ers are one of the best teams ever that didn't win a Super Bowl. They had nine players rank in the NFL's top 100. They were being discussed as arguably the greatest team in franchise history before the Super Bowl. And then, of course, they lost.

But as Verderame points out, the loss is mostly on Shanahan's shoulders for bungling the coin toss in overtime. So until he wins a Super Bowl, he'll be known for losing it with one of the best teams ever.

Not ideal.

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

