Identifying the best 49ers team of the past 25 years
The 49ers haven't won a Super Bowl since 1995.
But in the past quarter century, they've gone to three Super Bowls and lost, which isn't necessarily an accomplishment. But it shows how good the 49ers have been at times during the past 25 years despite coming up emptyhanded in the biggest game.
In 2013, they lost 34-31 to the Ravens. In 2020, they lost 31-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs. And in 2024, they lost to the Chiefs again, this time in overtime by a score of 25-22.
Any one of those teams could be considered the 49ers' best team of the past quarter century. Sports Illustrated recently picked the 2023 49ers the (the team that lost the Suepr Bowl in 2024) as the 49ers' best team and the NFL's 14th-best team of the past 25 years.
"The 2023 49ers were a juggernaut," writes Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame. "They ranked third in points scored and points allowed. They checked in second offensively in yardage, led by Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey, who notched 2,023 yards and 21 touchdowns from scrimmage.
"San Francisco boasted six All-Pro selections and nine Pro Bowlers, including quarterback Brock Purdy, who finished fourth in MVP voting by throwing for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns.
"The 49ers romped to the NFC West title before reaching their fourth NFC championship game in five years. They rallied from a 24–7 halftime deficit to defeat the Lions behind 27 consecutive points to start the second half, setting up their second Super Bowl matchup against the Chiefs in five seasons.
"Against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, the Niners led in every quarter, only to go into overtime and lose on a three-yard Mecole Hardman touchdown catch. The game will be forever remembered for coach Kyle Shanahan’s controversial decision to take the ball starting overtime."
You could argue that the 2023 49ers are one of the best teams ever that didn't win a Super Bowl. They had nine players rank in the NFL's top 100. They were being discussed as arguably the greatest team in franchise history before the Super Bowl. And then, of course, they lost.
But as Verderame points out, the loss is mostly on Shanahan's shoulders for bungling the coin toss in overtime. So until he wins a Super Bowl, he'll be known for losing it with one of the best teams ever.
Not ideal.