Is Brandon Aiyuk on the Verge of Signing an Extension with the 49ers?

I'm guessing the 49ers and Aiyuk will come to an agreement before the week is over and he most likely will be on the field when the 49ers practice on Friday.

Feb 7, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) during a press conference before Super Bowl LVIII at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
The Brandon Aiyuk drama might come to a close soon.

For months, he has requested one of two things -- a contract extension that pays him his market rate or a trade. And until now, the 49ers have been unwilling to give him either one. They've been holding him hostage. That's why Aiyuk formally requested a trade a couple weeks ago.

And yet, Aiyuk showed up to training camp anyway. Not to practice, but to show the team he's still invested. So on Wednesday, he watched all of practice from the sideline. And at one point, he hugged both Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch.

You could interpret the hugs a couple different ways. Perhaps the 49ers finally granted Aiyuk's trade request and he was saying goodbye to Lynch and Shanahan. That's certainly possible. Although no trade has been announced.

You also could interpret the hug as an indication that the 49ers and Aiyuk are extremely close to an agreement on a contract extension and it will get done in the next day or two. Otherwise, why hug? Just because life is grand?

I'm guessing the 49ers and Aiyuk will come to an agreement before the week is over and he most likely will be on the field when the 49ers practice on Friday. Thursday is an off day, which would be a perfect day to dedicate to Aiyuk's extension.

Of course, maybe the hugs meant absolutely nothing and Aiyuk will continue to wait for an extension or a trade that never will come. But I'm guessing a resolution is imminent. Stay tuned.

