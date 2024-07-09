Is Deommodore Lenoir Playing in his Final Year With the 49ers?
One contract situation that is flying under the radar with the San Francisco 49ers is with Deommodore Lenoir.
He is a player who is due for a contract extension this offseason, but with Brandon Aiyuk being the top priority, the 49ers won't be able to squeeze in Lenoir. The same goes for Charvarius Ward. Both him and Lenoir are entering the final year of their deals.
Keeping both seems unlikely, so the 49ers are going to have to choose one. It could end up being Ward since he is the better player. Then again, Lenoir gives the 49ers inside-out versatility that Ward doesn't and he would come at a much cheaper price. It's a tough decision for the 49ers to make.
Is Lenoir playing in his final year with the 49ers?
I don't believe so. I see the 49ers electing Lenoir as the player they want to re-sign because he will be cheaper. If both Lenoir and Ward have spectacular seasons again, especially Ward, then the 49ers will likely be priced out of both and will have to choose one.
The looming extension for Brock Purdy is what is going to hurt the 49ers' ability in re-signing both cornerbacks. There is still the wonder on what an extension for Aiyuk will look like and that's even if he does actually get extended.
Of course, if Lenoir doesn't look as sweet as he did in 2023, then the 49ers' decision will be easier to cough up the money for Ward. There is just a lot of variables that will determine what the 49ers will do and that includes if Renardo Green or Isaac Yiadom can be a standout in 2024.
As of now, I see both Lenoir and Ward being excellent again with Ward being the stronger performer again. That will entice the 49ers to go after Lenoir with Ward being way more expensive. One thing is for certain is that the 49ers cannot allow both players to walk in free agency.
That will really hurt their cornerback room after they finally have it solidified. 2024 is a pivotal one for both Lenoir and Ward. Who will come out as the player the 49ers elect to retain?