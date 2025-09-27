All 49ers

Kyle Shanahan explains why the 49ers have a must-win game this week

Shanahan on why this 49ers game is the most significant so far.

Henry Cheal

Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan leaves the field at the end of game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan leaves the field at the end of game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
In this story:

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has emphasized the importance of securing a win in their Week 4 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The events of last week still linger. Nick Bosa is out for the season, and several key players remain sidelined. Still, a Week 4 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars could prove pivotal as the regular season unfolds.

What's at stake for the 49ers this week

Kyle Shanahan
Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan leaves the field at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The injury crisis has impacted important positions, yet Shanahan noted that key plays were instrumental in securing tight victories that might have gone either way.

"It's so cliché for me, because I end up feeling this way every week, but I feel like this is a game we need to win," Shanahan declared on "49ers Game Plan" on NBC Sports Bay Area. "You can't lose these types of games, and I know we're going against a very good team, I know there are some situations that we need to overcome, but I have felt the same these last three weeks.

"They can go either way. We're sitting here at 3-0, but just a few missed plays, a few little different things, and we could be 0-3. And I know this game is going to be the exact same. This team is a very good team, and I think they have a lot of confidence -- them beating Houston the way that they did."

Bosa aside, the 49ers will eventually get their core players back as key names recover from injury, making it crucial to secure wins early in the season.

Shanahan previews the upcoming matchup

Kyle Shanahan
Aug 23, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan looks on before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Although the 49ers could just as easily have a losing record, their game-by-game mindset and refusal to look too far ahead appear to be paying off.

Winning on Sunday to reach 4-0 would highlight their resilience and determination, while also increasing their lead in the NFC West by securing a 2-0 record both within and outside the division.

The 49ers crushed the Jaguars 34-3 in their last meeting, but that team was Super Bowl-caliber.

On what to expect against the Jaguars, Shanahan shared: "I know there's a lot of people on their team who know what happened when we played them last, so we're not going to catch them off guard.

"They're going to come in here hungry and ready to prove themselves, and we're ready for the challenge.

"We're ready to prove ourselves. We're ready to do it every week. I see this as one that we need to get."

Read More

feed

Published
Henry Cheal
HENRY CHEAL

Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.

Home/News