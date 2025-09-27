Kyle Shanahan explains why the 49ers have a must-win game this week
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has emphasized the importance of securing a win in their Week 4 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The events of last week still linger. Nick Bosa is out for the season, and several key players remain sidelined. Still, a Week 4 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars could prove pivotal as the regular season unfolds.
What's at stake for the 49ers this week
The injury crisis has impacted important positions, yet Shanahan noted that key plays were instrumental in securing tight victories that might have gone either way.
"It's so cliché for me, because I end up feeling this way every week, but I feel like this is a game we need to win," Shanahan declared on "49ers Game Plan" on NBC Sports Bay Area. "You can't lose these types of games, and I know we're going against a very good team, I know there are some situations that we need to overcome, but I have felt the same these last three weeks.
"They can go either way. We're sitting here at 3-0, but just a few missed plays, a few little different things, and we could be 0-3. And I know this game is going to be the exact same. This team is a very good team, and I think they have a lot of confidence -- them beating Houston the way that they did."
Bosa aside, the 49ers will eventually get their core players back as key names recover from injury, making it crucial to secure wins early in the season.
Shanahan previews the upcoming matchup
Although the 49ers could just as easily have a losing record, their game-by-game mindset and refusal to look too far ahead appear to be paying off.
Winning on Sunday to reach 4-0 would highlight their resilience and determination, while also increasing their lead in the NFC West by securing a 2-0 record both within and outside the division.
The 49ers crushed the Jaguars 34-3 in their last meeting, but that team was Super Bowl-caliber.
On what to expect against the Jaguars, Shanahan shared: "I know there's a lot of people on their team who know what happened when we played them last, so we're not going to catch them off guard.
"They're going to come in here hungry and ready to prove themselves, and we're ready for the challenge.
"We're ready to prove ourselves. We're ready to do it every week. I see this as one that we need to get."