3 biggest disappointments from 49ers 2025 season
In this story:
The San Francisco 49ers ended their season in heartbreaking fashion with a loss to the Seattle Seahawks. While there were so many fun moments throughout the year, there were also plenty of moments that left 49ers fans feeling deflated. What hurt the most?
Losing to a division rival in blowout fashion
The 49ers season will be viewed as successful from the wide lens. They have overcome so many obstacles and won a lot of games that they should not have. However, it will take time to appreciate the wins after such a painful loss. What makes it worse is that they lost to a divisional rival and someone that they will have to face twice next year.
San Francisco was man-handled and it took the opening kickoff to realize what was about to happen. That has to make some fans concerned.
Injury questions may linger into next year
Fred Warner was about a week away from playing, so in some cases, the 49ers will get healthy next year. However, Nick Bosa tore an ACL and will have to be monitored in the summer. Mykel Williams suffered his injury mid-season, and his status for Week 1 has to be questionable. The timing and severity of the George Kittle injury make you wonder if he will have to start the year on the Physically Unable to Perform list.
Even worse, at receiver, Jauan Jennings had a down year, Ricky Pearsall could not stay healthy and Brandon Aiyuk did not play at all. All three bring questions to the offseason with Jennings being a free agent as the most pressing.
This year was supposed to be about turning the page to a better roster next year. The injuries that played out have put that into question.
The run game was never good enough
The 49ers were always going to win with their offense this season. While the pass game flashed in moments, the run game was never good enough to make a run. This is shocking because the roster contains Kyle Shanahan, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Kyle Juszcyzk, Trent Williams, and Dominick Puni. Those resources invested in the offense should always lead to productive rushing.
Some of this is the blocking, some the scheme. McCaffrey, having to be their leading receiver, did not help them either. Either way, they enter the offseason with a worn-out running back and limited production in the run game. That is not good.
Read More
Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley