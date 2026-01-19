3 biggest disappointments from 49ers 2025 season

The San Francisco 49ers ended their season in heartbreaking fashion with a loss to the Seattle Seahawks. While there were so many fun moments throughout the year, there were also plenty of moments that left 49ers fans feeling deflated. What hurt the most?

Losing to a division rival in blowout fashion

The 49ers season will be viewed as successful from the wide lens. They have overcome so many obstacles and won a lot of games that they should not have. However, it will take time to appreciate the wins after such a painful loss. What makes it worse is that they lost to a divisional rival and someone that they will have to face twice next year.

San Francisco was man-handled and it took the opening kickoff to realize what was about to happen. That has to make some fans concerned.

Injury questions may linger into next year

Fred Warner was about a week away from playing, so in some cases, the 49ers will get healthy next year. However, Nick Bosa tore an ACL and will have to be monitored in the summer. Mykel Williams suffered his injury mid-season, and his status for Week 1 has to be questionable. The timing and severity of the George Kittle injury make you wonder if he will have to start the year on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Even worse, at receiver, Jauan Jennings had a down year, Ricky Pearsall could not stay healthy and Brandon Aiyuk did not play at all. All three bring questions to the offseason with Jennings being a free agent as the most pressing.

This year was supposed to be about turning the page to a better roster next year. The injuries that played out have put that into question.

The run game was never good enough

The 49ers were always going to win with their offense this season. While the pass game flashed in moments, the run game was never good enough to make a run. This is shocking because the roster contains Kyle Shanahan, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Kyle Juszcyzk, Trent Williams, and Dominick Puni. Those resources invested in the offense should always lead to productive rushing.

Some of this is the blocking, some the scheme. McCaffrey, having to be their leading receiver, did not help them either. Either way, they enter the offseason with a worn-out running back and limited production in the run game. That is not good.

