Kyle Shanahan Says He Won't Fire the 49ers Special Teams Coordinator

The 49ers special teams are bad at everything.

Grant Cohn

Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
It can't cover. It can't return. It can't even get the ball into the end zone on kickoffs. It's a disaster.

And yet, head coach Kyle Shanahan says will not fire special teams coordinator Brian Schneider.

“We evaluate special teams every week," Shanahan said Monday on a conference call. "There's not a lot that you're going to do a lot different in the Bye. We could add one more game to what we've been evaluating throughout it all. I have no concerns with Brian Schneider, if that's what you mean by that. I think that's what you're implying and that hasn't entered my head at all. No, that hasn't entered my head at all. I thought, I was proud of us last night. I thought we were up against a huge challenge. I thought our guys played real hard and did a real good job controlling KaVontae Turpin, who is one of the bigger game changers in this game. I think we've dealt with a lot of stuff on special teams. A lot of changing on people, a lot of young guys starting out to play who we've lost and having to replace them with new guys and working with a lot of different people. I expect us to get better with that throughout the year. I know it hasn't been good enough in this first half, not at all. But I thought last night was a step in the right direction and you're going to get better or worse from that and I expect us to get better.”

Shanahan said the right thing. Firing Schneider after the season is the right move, but the 49ers can't fire him now and find an upgrade over him midseason. Firing him now would be an emotional decision that would hurt the team.

