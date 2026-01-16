Why 49ers’ Brock Purdy was Built to Play on the Road in the Playoffs

Pulling off a road playoff victory against the Philadelphia Eagles was impressive for the San Francisco 49ers.

They never let the playoff pressure or the chaotic crowd overtake them. They were a team fully locked in for a win, despite the odds stacked against them.

One reason the 49ers emerged victorious was thanks to Brock Purdy. He played a fairly solid game, which is highlighted by the game-winning drive he led.

Seeing Purdy play so sharply in that moment on the road was splendid. That final drive perfectly showcased why he was built to play on the road in the playoffs.

Brock Purdy is built for road playoff games

It’s because of his mental toughness. That’s been the best and most underrated trait he possesses since 2022. Purdy doesn’t get shook.

Just look at last week against the Eagles. He threw two awful interceptions, with one of them occurring in the fourth quarter.

That could’ve been backbreaking for the 49ers and have caused Purdy to spiral out of control. But it didn’t. He didn’t let his two picks negatively impact.

He went on and performed as if nothing had happened. That’s exactly what every team wants out of their quarterbacks. Someone who doesn’t get bothered by the negative plays and chaotic environment, and Kyle Shanahan knows it.

“I think the big thing is that Brock doesn't get rattled,” Shanahan said. “You can be as loud as you want, they're still probably not going to hear you there. Especially if you're in the gun. And then we know they'll be that much louder this week.

"But I think it's nothing really rattles Brock. He stays the same. As you guys have gotten to know Brock and all the situations, I don't think when you guys talk to him whether he's had a good game at bad game, I don't think he ever seems much different.”

Purdy has been doing this since his rookie season. He filled in as a third-string backup for a playoff team against strong opponents. He had every reason to fold during that season.

But he didn’t. He excelled. Not only does the pressure of games not faze him, but he also doesn’t falter when there’s physical pressure either. It doesn’t get into his head.

Purdy is one of the most mentally tough quarterbacks in the league. He’s proven on numerous occasions that he is, which is why he can go into a chaotic environment in Seattle and perform as if it’s on a neutral field.

“He's always Brock. And you feel that on the sidelines throughout a game. You felt that last week," Shanahan said. "And a guy who can act like that on that silent tape describes exactly the type of dude he is.”

