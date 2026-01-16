Kyle Shanahan Couldn’t Rave Enough About This 49ers Player

One player whom the San Francisco 49ers can add to their list of clutch additions is Eric Kendricks.

Bringing him in when the 49ers did was impeccable timing. The linebacker position completely fell off due to numerous injuries.

Rather than having to go with a random player whom no one has heard about, the 49ers were able to pivot to Kendricks. He stepped in and gave the 49ers amazing impact against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kendricks played a role in the 49ers' win in that game. If it wasn't for him, the 49ers would be in a desperate spot going into their divisional playoff matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

Coach Kyle Shanahan recognizes that, too. He’s always known that Kendricks is a stout player and person from going against him. On Thursday, Shanahan couldn’t rave enough about him.

49ers are fortunate to have Eric Kendricks

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Eric Kendricks (43) celebrates after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

“I think he kind of just validates and confirms all the stuff that I thought I knew about him,” said Shanahan. “When you don't know someone at all, but I always talk about it with our players all the time, I think you can know how a person is, you can see people's character, what type of guy they are by really watching the silent football tape. And I think he's confirmed that.

“We knew just going against him, it seemed like he was a hard worker. It seemed like he was on it. It seemed like football was very important to him. When you show that stuff on tape that usually leads to a reliable, accountable, good person that people can rely on. And since he's been here, we've seen exactly that and seeing him on the field last week confirmed he is still that same dude.”

Kendricks is a former Pro Bowl and All-Pro player. He’s been a high-level player for most of his career. His skills may have declined due to age, but he’s still an intelligent player who can physically provide an impact.

“You knew he had a chance to because of the style of how he played,” Shanahan said. “Obviously he was talented, but when you watched him over the decade, it wasn't that you were just always noticing just height, weight and speed. You were noticing how good of a football player he was.

“And when someone doesn't have a training camp, doesn't have an offseason, doesn't come to any place until Week 12 or whatever it was, you'd be very shocked that they could pick it up. But, the reason we wanted him is because of the style of the way he played. We thought if anyone could do it, he would have a chance to. He did that right away.”

Kendricks is a reason why the 49ers don’t have to rush Fred Warner back against the Seahawks. They are comfortable with him starting, especially after his performance in Philadelphia.

Whoever on the 49ers decided to sign Kendricks deserves a raise.

