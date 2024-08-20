Kyle Shanahan Tapers the Hype on 49ers Rookie WR
Arguably the most impressive player for the San Francisco 49ers in their second preseason game was rookie wide receiver Jacob Cowing.
He had no business looking as good as he did considering he has missed most of training camp and the first preseason game. Usually, a rookie would've come out slow or scared, but Cowing performed the complete opposite. He looked amazing as a receiver in every facet from running deep routes, to running jet sweeps. Even his punt-returning ability was sweet.
As a result of his performance, Cowing generated a lot of hype for himself. He is a player to keep an eye on heading into the preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders. However, Kyle Shanahan wasn't that impressed with Cowing in his preseason debut against the New Orleans Saints.
“It's still early. He got his first full week in. It was good to see him do some things in the game. Really liked how smooth he looked as a punt returner. But, he’s still got a lot to go through. He is behind," Shanahan said.
Well, that wasn't the most inspiring comment. Shanahan tapers the hype on the rookie wide receiver when he easily could've uplifted him. But this is how Shanahan likes to coach rookies and young players. He doesn't want to prop them up early. It is likely because he is afraid a player will become content or complacent.
Look back at Brandon Aiyuk after his rookie season. Aiyuk was sweet for the 49ers in 2020 and received a lot of hype and praise. However, he found himself in Shanahan's doghouse in 2021 due to poor practice habits. So, Shanahan doesn't want Cowing, or any other young player, to follow that route.
It's part of Shanahan's harsh/tough coaching methods. To be fair to Shanahan, he wasn't so much as "harsh" on his assessment of Cowing. It seems more like a challenge to Cowing. He wants Cowing to show him that he can do it again. Should he do so, then he will have made a case to Shanahan to be a role player this season.
What an incredible achievement for Cowing should that happen after all the practice time missed.