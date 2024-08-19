Jacob Cowing was the 49ers' Most Impressive Player vs. the Saints
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers' most impressive player in their 16-10 preseason win over the Saints was rookie wide receiver Jacob Cowing.
He led all players with 51 receiving yards. He also had a 38-yard catch after running a beautiful out-and-up route. Plus, he had a 19-yard run and a 13-yard punt return. He was explosive.
Here's what he said about his performance afterward in the locker room courtesy of the 49ers p.r. department.
Q: How did that feel? Your initial debut. What were your nerves like?
COWING: “It felt good. To finally go out there and get my feet wet a little bit. Being able to go out there and play against another team that's not our team. That was fun to play with other guys too. All in all, I think it was a good day for everybody. Being able to go out there and just play the way that you can being in the moment, having fun with each other and going there and just executing good football.”
Q: How many strides do you think that you have made this week?
COWING: “I think that I just got a lot more confident within my abilities, within the playbook. Being able to study the playbook the way that I did, for certain things to kind of stick to me into this game. Allowing me to go there, play fast and play my game a little bit. Playing, little bit relaxed, but, all in all just going out there playing confident, and just playing my style of football at the same time too.”
Q: The big play was a pump and go. Your skillset is so quick and you burst off the line, deso that kind of route compliments your skillset?
COWING: “I believe so, I would like to say so. That is what I have been doing for a long time, being able to display my speed a little bit and my route ability. At the same time it was a great play call, great execution on both ends. To be able to have a completion after that. It was a good play call.”