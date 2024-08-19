All 49ers

Jacob Cowing was the 49ers' Most Impressive Player vs. the Saints

Grant Cohn

May 10, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jacob Cowing (83) runs drills during the 49ers rookie minicamp at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports
May 10, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jacob Cowing (83) runs drills during the 49ers rookie minicamp at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers' most impressive player in their 16-10 preseason win over the Saints was rookie wide receiver Jacob Cowing.

He led all players with 51 receiving yards. He also had a 38-yard catch after running a beautiful out-and-up route. Plus, he had a 19-yard run and a 13-yard punt return. He was explosive.

Here's what he said about his performance afterward in the locker room courtesy of the 49ers p.r. department.

Q: How did that feel? Your initial debut. What were your nerves like?

COWING: “It felt good. To finally go out there and get my feet wet a little bit. Being able to go out there and play against another team that's not our team. That was fun to play with other guys too. All in all, I think it was a good day for everybody. Being able to go out there and just play the way that you can being in the moment, having fun with each other and going there and just executing good football.”

Q: How many strides do you think that you have made this week?

COWING: “I think that I just got a lot more confident within my abilities, within the playbook. Being able to study the playbook the way that I did, for certain things to kind of stick to me into this game. Allowing me to go there, play fast and play my game a little bit. Playing, little bit relaxed, but, all in all just going out there playing confident, and just playing my style of football at the same time too.”

Q: The big play was a pump and go. Your skillset is so quick and you burst off the line, deso that kind of route compliments your skillset?

COWING: “I believe so, I would like to say so. That is what I have been doing for a long time, being able to display my speed a little bit and my route ability. At the same time it was a great play call, great execution on both ends. To be able to have a completion after that. It was a good play call.”

Grant Cohn

GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

