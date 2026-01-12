The 6 Biggest Takeaways From the 49ers' Win Against Philadelphia

The San Francisco 49ers do it again.

With their backs up against the wall, they prove that they welcome adversity in their 23-19 win against the Philadelphia Eagles. They pulled off the upset to advance to the divisional playoff round.

It's a win that seemed improbable, especially once George Kittle left the game with a torn Achilles. There's a lot to unpack from this win, so let's hop right to it.

This is Kyle Shanahan's greatest win with the 49ers

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan leaves the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The initially biggest takeaway from this game is that it is Kyle Shanahan's greatest win with the 49ers. I'm not even sure it's debatable anymore. You can say it's a couple of the NFC Championship ones, but this is it for me.

For Shanahan to beat the Eagles on the road with a decimated roster and having to adjust midgame without Kittle is nothing short of phenomenal. This is why he's the Coach of the Year.

Despite everything going against the 49ers, he has his guys playing hard and well. And how about the play call for Jauan Jennings to throw to Christian McCaffrey for the touchdown?

It was impeccable timing and gutsy. This win alone already makes it a successful season for the 49ers, and probably the most successful of any season, given the circumstances.

Brock Purdy finishes strong

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) reacts after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Brock Purdy started the game playing well, but sputtered badly in the middle of it. He threw two interceptions that were awful decisions. It stalled out any momentum the 49ers had.

However, he would rise above those mistakes. Purdy didn't let those picks overcome him the whole game. He proved that on the 49ers' final offensive series, which was capped off with a touchdown.

Purdy found McCaffrey to put the 49ers up 23-19 with three minutes left in the game. It was a great play call by Kyle Shanahan, as it had been throughout the game, and great execution by Purdy that essentially won the game for them.

49ers' defense does enough

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) is unable to make a catch as San Francisco 49ers safety Marques Sigle (36) looks on during the second quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

It was rough for the 49ers' defense in the first half. Jalen Hurts was having success throwing to comeback routes for 10 yards or more. And the run defense was leaky again.

They allowed 95 yards on 20 carries for 4.8 yards per carry in the first half. The second half was a completely different story. The 49ers' defense stepped it up big time.

Philadelphia wasn't having as much success on the ground, and their passing game was sporadic. Much of that has to do with how atrocious the Eagles' offense was, but the 49ers' defense did enough to hold strong.

George Kittle tears his Achilles

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) is carted off the field after an injury during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The saddest news from the game was Kittle tearing his Achilles tendon in the middle of the second quarter. It occurred on Kittle's first catch of the game, which went for six yards.

Kittle was met head-on by Marcus Epps, in which the two were churning their feet hard against each other. On one of Kittle's churns, you can see his calf shake, indicating an Achilles tear.

He went down and immediately grabbed his injured foot. The cart would come out and take him to the locker room shortly thereafter. Just a brutal outing for Kittle, and now his 2026 season is impacted.

Demarcus Robinson steps it up

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (5) avoids a tackle by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (53) during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

With Ricky Pearsall inactive, the 49ers needed a wide receiver to step up. Demarcus Robinson was the player to do it. From the opening series, Robinson proved he was gonna massively impact the game.

His first catch went for 61 yards on the second play of the game. He instantly gave the 49ers a red zone opportunity, and he would be the player to capitalize on the opportunity with a touchdown.

Without Robinson, the 49ers probably don't win this game. He was lights out against the Eagles, tallying six catches for 111 yards and a score.

Rookie Marques Sigle answers the call

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) is unable to make a catch as San Francisco 49ers safety Marques Sigle (36) looks on during the second quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Ji'Ayir Brown had to exit the game with a hamstring injury. That forced rookie Marques Sigle to fill in for him. It's the first time Sigle has played double-digit snaps on defense since Week 7.

He was benched once Malik Mustapha returned full-time. Being thrown into that situation could've caused Sigle to freak out and play poorly, but he answered the call.

Sigle was solid in this game. He had a great pass breakup on AJ Brown and later brought down Devonta Smith one-on-one to prevent any yards after the catch. He deserves credit for his performance.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content.

Read more 49ers On SI