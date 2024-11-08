NFL Network Analyst Predicts 49ers Will Defeat Bills in Super Bowl
All aboard the 49ers bandwagon.
Just a few weeks ago, their record was 3-4 and things looked bleak. Now, their record is 4-4 and Christian McCaffrey seems poised to make his season debut this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And suddenly, people are becoming more optimistic about the 49ers' chances to win the Super Bowl this season.
NFL Network analyst Michelle Magdziuk recently picked the 49ers to beat the Buffalo Bills in the Super Bowl this season.
"The Niners overcome an injury-riddled season to bring home their first Lombardi trophy in more than 30 years," Magdziuk writes.
Short and sweet. You've got to respect it.
I wonder if the 49ers feel the same way, though. If they truly thought they were positioned to win a Super Bowl this season, wouldn't they have made a big splash at the trade deadline? They desperately need an edge rusher and they didn't get one. Meanwhile, the Lions traded a fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick for Za'Darius Smith and a seventh-round pick because they're legitimate Super Bowl contenders. Why didn't the 49ers try to trade for Smith? He was cheap.
It's certainly possible that McCaffrey will return to form after missing eight games with bilateral Achilles' tendonitis, but the 49ers weren't good enough to win the Super Bowl last season when he was 100 percent healthy. And they're objectively worse this season. And the NFC is much more competitive.
Until something changes, I'm picking the Chiefs to win every Super Bowl. Can you blame me?