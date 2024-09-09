Predicting the Final Score of the 49ers' Season Opener vs. the Jets
I expect a grim, low-scoring game.
Aaron Rodgers hasn't played football in two years plus he's 40 with a surgically-repaired Achilles. And a few of the 49ers stars missed most or all of the offseason. I'm talking Trent Williams, Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey, who has a strained Achilles. So both offenses could be rusty.
The Jets have an elite defense led by head coach Robert Saleh, who was the 49ers defensive coordinator when they went to the Super Bowl in 2020. So he knows Kyle Shanahan as well as anyone. Plus Saleh has the brains and the personnel to copy how the Ravens, Browns and Chiefs shut down the 49ers offense last season. Look for Saleh to call lots of press man-to-man coverage with lots of disguised blitzes to challenge the 49ers' offensive line and protection schemes.
Advantage: Jets.
The 49ers also have an elite defense led by defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen and assistant head coach Brandon Staley, two coaches who seem to know what they're doing. They'll face New York Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett who does not necessarily know what he's doing. He certainly is one of the worst offensive play callers in the league. The 49ers easily should outcoach him.
Advantage: 49ers.
If the Jets had someone good or merely competent calling their offensive plays, they just might win. But instead, they have Hackett. Expect to see Aaron Rodgers rolling his eyes and shooting Hackett the death stare by the second quarter.
FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: 49ers 23, Jets 17.