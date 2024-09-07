All 49ers

Why 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey's Achilles Strain is so Concerning

McCaffrey's Achilles strain will be one of the most important storylines to follow this season.

Grant Cohn

Dec 31, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) is tackled by Washington Commanders linebacker Cody Barton (57) during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images / Brad Mills-Imagn Images
It seems that Christian McCaffrey will attempt to play through an Achilles strain this Monday night in the 49ers' season opener against the New York Jets.

Considering the football season is incredibly long and we're only at Week 1, you'd think it would make sense to sit McCaffrey so he can have extra time to rest and recover. But rest might not fix his injury.

Remember, he initially injured his calf/Achilles against the Washington Commanders in Week 17 of last season. He left that game in the third quarter and did not return, then he took the following two weeks off as the 49ers rested their starters in Week 18 and had a Bye week in the first round of the playoffs. And even after all that rest, McCaffrey wasn't quite himself in the playoffs when he averaged just 4.5 yards per carry -- down from 5.4 yards per carry in the regular season.

Then McCaffrey had an entire offseason to rest his Achilles. And yet he reinjured it almost immediately during training camp -- just after the 49ers gave him a new contract with lots of guaranteed money in it.

Which means his Achilles might never fully recover. This injury could be part of his gradual aging process. So sitting him for a week could be fruitless. His best course of action at this point in his career could be to play as much as he can while he can and live with the consequences.

Grant Cohn

GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011.

