All 49ers

How Jauan Jennings' absence will affect the 49ers against the Cardinals

This isn't what the 49ers needed.

Grant Cohn

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15).
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15). / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

This is a tough blow.

The 49ers won't have their No. 1 wide receiver this afternoon when they face the Arizona Cardinals. That's because Jauan Jennings has been ruled out for Week 3 with ankle and shoulder injuries, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jennings did not participate in any practices this week, and yet the 49ers still listed him as questionable for today's game, which means they thought he'd be a game-time decision. Apparently, Jennings knew before he even reached the stadium that he's not ready to play.

Last week, Jennings played through his shoulder injury against the Saints and had 89 yards and a touchdown -- he looked perfectly healthy despite missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday. However, on Friday, he was a limited participant, which indicated that he would, in fact, play in New Orleans. This week, Jennings was not limited on Friday -- he simply did not participate, which indicated that he would not play in the home opener. The signs were there.

So what does Jennings' absence mean for the 49ers?

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15).
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15). / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

For starters, it means that the 49ers won't have four of their best players -- Jennings, Brock Purdy, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk. In their places, the 49ers will start Mac Jones, Ricky Pearsall, Kendrick Bourne and Luke Farrell. We'll also see backup tight end Jake Tonges, and a whole lot of starting running back Christian McCaffrey. So don't expect the 49ers to score a ton of points against the Cardinals.

Fortunately for the 49ers, the Cardinals won't have two starting cornerbacks -- Garrett Williams and Will Johnson. Still, the 49ers will have just one starting-caliber wide receiver, and that's Pearsall. Which means the Cardinals can bracket him with two defenders, load the box to stop McCaffrey and force Mac Jones to throw to someone else.

Expect Jones to spread the ball around and hand it off to McCaffrey even if he's not ripping off big gains. Because the 49ers don't need to win this game with their offense -- they just have to not lose it. Their defense can win the game for them, because the Cardinals' offense is anemic. Their offensive line is no good, their wide receivers are nothing special and their quarterback, Kyler Murray, still plays like a rookie.

Both teams want to run the ball more than they pass it. Both teams have good run defenses. This should be a low-scoring field-goal fest. The team that makes the fewest mistakes will win.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News