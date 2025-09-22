All 49ers

Why Ricky Pearsall is the 49ers' best offensive performer this season

Ricky Pearsall is playing incredible football right now.

Henry Cheal

Sep 21, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) makes the catch against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Ricky Pearsall is undisputedly the San Francisco 49ers' best offensive weapon this season.

We're three weeks into the 2025 season, and his performance against the Arizona Cardinals continues to underscore his remarkable progress. He's only in his sophomore campaign, don't forget.

The 49ers are now 3-0 through their first three games, and Pearsall’s contribution has made him indispensable. In another injury-ridden campaign, he must be protected at all costs.

Pearsall's Year 2 improvement is incredible to witness

Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) runs the ball during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Honestly, when the news of his shooting broke during his debut season, a return to football in any capacity was the last thing on anyone’s mind.

As Pearsall improved drastically as last season progressed, but at this rate, it wouldn't be a surprise if he surpasses his 400-yard total from 2024 by Week 5.

He already produced impressive performances against the Seattle Seahawks and the New Orleans Saints this season. He posted 164 yards across the first two games this season, and he followed it up with 117 yards on 8 receptions in Week 3 against the Cardinals.

The 25-year-old’s biggest highlight came early in the fourth quarter, when backup quarterback Mac Jones dropped a dime into tight coverage on 4th-and-2, consequently putting the 49ers into the red zone. It was a crucial pass that led to a touchdown scored by Kyle Juszczyk.

It may be early on, but these signs point to a Pro Bowl appearance

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) catches a pass in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Despite not scoring a touchdown yet this season, he has delivered three performances that both eased concerns about his ceiling and showcased his explosive potential.

There was no Jauan Jennings. No George Kittle. Brandon Aiyuk is still recovering. But Pearsall stepped up, rose to the occasion and delivered.

He’s taking this opportunity to impress and has exceeded expectations. Whether he expected to step in so soon as the prospective number one receiver or not, he’s playing like one. That’s exactly what the organization needed heading into this season.

But Pearsall’s impact so early in the season is incredible, especially considering he only had his first training camp a few months ago and even missed OTAs due to a hamstring injury. His performances are all the more staggering given the adversity he’s faced.

It wouldn’t be far-fetched to say he could earn a Pro Bowl appearance in just his second season. First, surpassing 1,000 receiving yards would be a major milestone. But the road ahead brings even tougher challenges.

HENRY CHEAL

Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.

