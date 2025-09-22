Why Ricky Pearsall is the 49ers' best offensive performer this season
Ricky Pearsall is undisputedly the San Francisco 49ers' best offensive weapon this season.
We're three weeks into the 2025 season, and his performance against the Arizona Cardinals continues to underscore his remarkable progress. He's only in his sophomore campaign, don't forget.
The 49ers are now 3-0 through their first three games, and Pearsall’s contribution has made him indispensable. In another injury-ridden campaign, he must be protected at all costs.
Pearsall's Year 2 improvement is incredible to witness
Honestly, when the news of his shooting broke during his debut season, a return to football in any capacity was the last thing on anyone’s mind.
As Pearsall improved drastically as last season progressed, but at this rate, it wouldn't be a surprise if he surpasses his 400-yard total from 2024 by Week 5.
He already produced impressive performances against the Seattle Seahawks and the New Orleans Saints this season. He posted 164 yards across the first two games this season, and he followed it up with 117 yards on 8 receptions in Week 3 against the Cardinals.
The 25-year-old’s biggest highlight came early in the fourth quarter, when backup quarterback Mac Jones dropped a dime into tight coverage on 4th-and-2, consequently putting the 49ers into the red zone. It was a crucial pass that led to a touchdown scored by Kyle Juszczyk.
It may be early on, but these signs point to a Pro Bowl appearance
Despite not scoring a touchdown yet this season, he has delivered three performances that both eased concerns about his ceiling and showcased his explosive potential.
There was no Jauan Jennings. No George Kittle. Brandon Aiyuk is still recovering. But Pearsall stepped up, rose to the occasion and delivered.
He’s taking this opportunity to impress and has exceeded expectations. Whether he expected to step in so soon as the prospective number one receiver or not, he’s playing like one. That’s exactly what the organization needed heading into this season.
But Pearsall’s impact so early in the season is incredible, especially considering he only had his first training camp a few months ago and even missed OTAs due to a hamstring injury. His performances are all the more staggering given the adversity he’s faced.
It wouldn’t be far-fetched to say he could earn a Pro Bowl appearance in just his second season. First, surpassing 1,000 receiving yards would be a major milestone. But the road ahead brings even tougher challenges.