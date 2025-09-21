The 49ers' Keys to Beating the Cardinals and Quarterback Kyler Murray
Arizona comes into this game 2-0, but as a more flawed team than the one that swept San Francisco last year. The Cardinals' running game has not gotten untracked, and they face several injuries in the secondary. For the 49ers to remain unbeaten, they need to contain Kyler Murray and score touchdowns in the red zone.
49ers on Offense
Mac Jones gets the start after a 26-39 game, passing for 279 yards. Jones missed his first five throws, attributing it to nerves, then settled in to complete 76% of his passes the rest of the way. He puts more zip on his throws than Brock Purdy, enabling him to throw into tighter windows.
That will be key in this game as Arizona is missing three DBs to injury, plus starter Max Melton is expected to play on a bad knee, while 1st round pick Will Johnson is doubtful. The Cards are playing the bottom half of their secondary and activated a DB from the practice squad. They are vulnerable in the air.
The Niners have struggled to run the ball inside, and that is the strength of the Arizona run defense led by Calais Campbell. San Francisco will have to attack the edges for success on the ground. The Niners are last in the league in explosives on runs. They’ll be counting on Trent Williams being in better shape for Week 3 to help free Christian McCaffrey. CMC should have a solid day as a receiver.
As he did last week, Jones will need to get the ball out quickly and test the banged-up Arizona secondary, particularly in the red zone. All-Pro safety Budda Baker is Arizona’s leading playmaker, averaging nine tackles per game.
Arizona on Offense
In their win over the Niners last October, RB James Conner ran for 86 yards. This year, he’s averaging 36. Arizona has been hurt by the departure of its run game coordinator to Dallas.
The greater threat may be Murray as a runner; he had a 50-yard touchdown run in the October game. Niner defensive coordinator Robert Saleh met with his defense this week to talk about containing Murray as a runner. Edge Nick Bosa says he loves the game plan for this week.
Bosa has had a Defensive Player of the Year opening to his season, along with Fred Warner. Both continuing that level of play should lead the Niners to a win. Warner will need to limit Arizona tight end Trey McBride, one of the league’s best. McBride had six catches for 53 yards in October.
The Cardinals have struggled to get Marvin Harrison Jr. involved in the offense this season. He has 11 targets and seven catches in two games for just under 100 yards. The Niners can be vulnerable if Arizona can target Niners DB Renardo Green. The Cards went after New Orleans DB Kool-Aid McKinstry with success, and may go hunting for a weakness. If Green is burned, Saleh may need to let Deommodore Lenoir travel with Harrison.
The Niners' biggest weakness is pass coverage at safety. Seattle ignored it entirely. New Orleans did not, three touchdowns. Does Arizona have the personnel to test the Niner safeties? It’s not how they normally play.
Prediction (1-1)
Arizona is 2-0, but against two of the worst teams in the league. Watching the New Orleans game, it seemed that the Cardinals were playing with their food at times and letting their opponent hang around. I expect their most focused game of the season for a key division matchup.
The Niners typically have early success on the first two scripted drives. The key will be to come out of that with touchdowns, not field goals. The passing game going after the injured DBs and isolating McCaffrey on linebackers should produce results.
Defensively, if Saleh’s game plan to shut down Murray as a runner succeeds, that will turn Arizona one-dimensional and the Niners will pull away, eventually.
49ers 24 Arizona 17