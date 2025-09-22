49ers Receive Nightmare Injury Update on Nick Bosa
The worst-case scenario has come to pass for the San Francisco 49ers.
Nick Bosa has suffered a torn ACL in his right knee in the 49ers' win against the Arizona Cardinals, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. His 2025 season is over.
Expect him to be placed on season-ending Injured Reserve soon. This injury update is a nightmare for the 49ers, Bosa, and 49ers fans.
This is the second time in Bosa's NFL career that he has torn his ACL. Last time it was in 2020 with his left knee, and it occurred early in the regular season, like this injury.
Where the 49ers go from here
The 49ers have to now adjust the defense without Bosa. It's impossible to replace Bosa or shrink the hole he leaves.
Coincidentally, Bosa tears his ACL in back-to-back seasons under defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. Operating a defense without Bosa isn't new to Saleh.
It is somewhat reassuring to have Saleh back because he knows how to adapt without Bosa. Plus, rookie Mykel Williams has looked like a stud through three games.
Edge rusher Bryce Huff has also been impactful, but now more will be demanded of these players moving forward. It's possible that both players will begin to struggle without Bosa.
The play in which Bosa got injured was when he was double-teamed. All of that attention goes away, so Williams and Huff have a wider spotlight on them.
This is where Saleh has to come in and assist them. When Bosa was lost for the 2020 season, Saleh switched his defense from a suffocating pass-rushing focus to a lockdown coverage one.
The 49ers' defense has the cornerbacks to do it. Deommodore Lenoir is phenomenal, Renardo Green is sturdy, and Upton Stout just had a clutch pass breakup versus the Cardinals to set up the 49ers' game-winning drive.
The 49ers can follow that route again. And if that doesn't work, if Williams and Huff can't step up, then it will be on the 49ers' offense to pick up the slack.
They will need to put up points to give the defense the breathing space for the drop off to come with Bosa out. Scoring less than 20 points isn't going to cut it.
Luckily, the 49ers are getting healthier on offense, so they should be in an optimal state to score more. It's devastating to be without Bosa for the season, but there are avenues for the 49ers to work around it.