Report: 49ers Sign Veteran WR Robbie Chosen
Reinforcements, or a replacement, is on the way at wide receiver.
The San Francisco 49ers are signing veteran receiver Robbie Chosen, formerly known as Robby Anderson, to the roster. It is likely a one-year deal for the minimum or slightly more amount.
Chosen was brought in for a visit and workout on Wednesday among many other candidates. Turns out he did enough for the 49ers to bring him in officially. He most recently was with the Miami Dolphins in 2023 where he put up four catches for 126 yards and one touchdown in 9 games.
I'm sure his time spent in Miami helped his case for the 49ers to sign him since Mike McDaniel is the head coach. There is some familiarity for him to learn the 49ers' offense as a result. Although, I wouldn't expect much of anything from Chosen. He hasn't been an impactful player since 2020 where he eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving.
Wide receiver has been thinning out for the 49ers lately. Brandon Aiyuk is missing in action due to his hold-in on a contract extension. His attendance isn't expected anytime soon, especially with trade talks ramping up with him. Rookie Ricky Pearsall sustained another injury, so he is out for a while. Danny Gray is also limited as he dons the blue no-contact jersey.
The 49ers needed numbers at the position to field efficient practices and for a full preseason game. Deebo Samuel is likely not going to play in the first preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. So, signing Chosen made sense to the 49ers. Apparently it is a better situation for them to go scrambling for veteran receivers than to actually work something out with Aiyuk.