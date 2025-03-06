The 49ers Could Sign Joey Bosa Now that the Chargers have Released him
The 49ers need a defensive end opposite Nick Bosa and his brother just became available.
Joey Bosa was released by the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday night and the 49ers are a potential landing spot for him according to The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Bosa brothers often have expressed a desire to play together in the NFL at some point in their careers. Now, they have that chance if the 49ers are interested.
Joey Bosa will be 30 in July. He used to be a perennial Pro Bowler, but he hasn't been a dominant player since 2021. In fact, he has missed a whopping 23 of 51 games the past three seasons. That means he missed 45 percent of the game.
If Bosa were willing to sign a cheap one-year deal for roughly the veteran minimum, sure, sign him up. Let him play football with his superior younger brother for one year. Otherwise, no, do not sign him. He's not good or dependable anymore.
Instead of signing Joey Bosa when he's well past his prime, the 49ers should consider trading Nick Bosa. He's still good but has had two down seasons in a row and he's extremely expensive. If they trade him, they'd get a massive contract off the books and might get two first-round picks in return.
Trading Nick Bosa would allow the 49ers to retool in 2025 and return to contention in 2026 when nearly $100 million in dead cap space would be off the books.
Something to think about.