Why the 49ers Could Listen to Trade Offers for Nick Bosa

Hear me out.

Grant Cohn

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
As long as the 49ers are saving cash by trading players who haven't lived up to their contracts, why not trade Nick Bosa?

The 49ers just traded Deebo Samuel for a mere fifth-round pick just to avoid paying him a $15 million option bonus on March 22. They also could trade Brandon Aiyuk for peanuts so they don't have to pay him a $22 million option bonus on April 1.

So the 49ers are willing to trade good players for mid-round picks if it saves them cash. Remember, they spent $334 million last year on a team that went 6-11. They want to cut back on spending.

Which brings us to Bosa. He has a $29 million option bonus in his contract that kicks in on April 1. The 49ers will have to write him a fat check in a few weeks if he's still on the team.

Bosa isn't worth all the money the 49ers pay him, but he is a terrific player. And if the 49ers decide to trade him, they probably could get not one but two first-round picks in return.

So the 49ers have a choice. Keep Bosa and pay him $29 million on April 1, or trade him for two first-round picks and draft his replacement, someone who will be much younger and cheaper than Bosa for at least the next four years.

I would trade Bosa. He'll never be worth more than he is today.

