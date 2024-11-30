All 49ers

The 49ers Promote Cornerback Nick McCloud to the 53-Man Roster

Jul 25, 2024; East Rutherford, NY, USA; New York Giants cornerback Nick McCloud (44) participates in a drill during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images
This is interesting.

The 49ers just promoted veteran cornerback Nick McCloud from the practice squad to the active roster one day before their Week 13 road game against the Buffalo Bills. In a corresponding roster move, the 49ers waived wide receiver Ronnie Bell.

The question is why did the 49ers need another cornerback?

Charvarius Ward is expected to play, but he hasn't seen any action since Week 8, so he could be rusty. In addition, nickelback Deommodore Lenoir will miss the game with a knee contusions he suffered last Sunday in the 49ers' loss to the Packers. Finally, rookie cornerback Renardo Green, who can play outside and in the slot, is questionable for Sunday's game with a neck injury he suffered against Green Bay. He was limited all week at practice.

Which means the 49ers cornerbacks could be Ward, Isaac Yiadom and McCloud. Not ideal against Josh Allen, who's one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

McCloud has been in the NFL since 2021 and has started 16 games, primarily for the Giants. But on Nov. 5, the Giants waived him. And once he cleared waivers, the 49ers signed him to their practice squad. Now they might need him to play.

The 49ers will be missing the following starters this weekend: Nick Bosa, Javon Hargrave, Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, Lenoir, Trent Williams, Aaron Banks and Brandon Aiyuk. Meanwhile, the Bills are coming off a bye week and are playing at home.

Seems like a scheduled loss for the 49ers.

