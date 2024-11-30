Why the 49ers Waived Wide Receiver Ronnie Bell
This was random.
The 49ers waived second-year wide receiver Ronnie Bell out of the blue on Friday. They didn't claim anyone in a corresponding roster move or activate someone from injured list. They just waived Bell.
See ya, Ronnie.
The 49ers originally drafted Bell in the 7th round of the 2023 NFL Draft. In 26 career games, he caught 8 of 19 targets, gained 90 yards and scored 3 touchdowns.
He seemed to have gotten his career off to a promising start as a rookie. Brock Purdy's passer rating when targeting Bell in 2023 was a stellar 101.9 -- in limited opportunities, of course. But in 2024, Purdy's passer rating when targeting Bell is a microscopic 5.6.
Bell's most memorable play as a member of the 49ers came this season during Week 3. The 49ers were playing the Rams and it was the fourth quarter. Purdy threw a deep pass to a wide-open Bell. If he would have caught the pass, the 49ers would have been in field goal position and might have won the game. Of course, he didn't catch the pass -- he dropped it. And the 49ers lost a game they should have won. If they ultimately miss the playoffs, that drop could be the difference.
In hindsight, it's surprising the 49ers didn't waive him sooner.
Expect Bell to land on some team's practice squad -- perhaps the Los Angeles Chargers, considering he played for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan a few years ago.