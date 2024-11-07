All 49ers

The 49ers Rave About Buccaneers Quarterback Baker Mayfield

When the 49ers respect a quarterback, you can tell.

Nov 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
They'll always praise their upcoming opponent. But when they face someone average or worse, they say things like they have to force him to play quarterback. Ouch.

This week, they 49ers are saying no such things about Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield. They seem to genuinely think he's excellent.

Here's what Kyle Shanahan, Nick Bosa and Fred Warner said about Mayfield this week.

Q: What are your thoughts on Baker Mayfield.

KYLE SHANAHAN: "I think Baker is a stud. I think last year, I thought he was at the top of his game last year playing real well and this year I think he's the same, if not better. I think he's one of the main reasons I think they were a couple plays away from playing us in the NFC Championship last year. We were worried, real worried about him going into that game. He just got hotter as the whole year went. And he's playing at such a high level right now."

Q: What's it like to face Baker Mayfield?

NICK BOSA: "There's no animosity there at all. He's a great competitor. He has continued to get better every single year which is awesome. You've got to like an underdog story -- walk on (in college). He was the no. 1 pick but then had to change teams and he has proved everybody wrong. It will be a challenge."

Q: How has Baker improved?

BOSA: "Obviously, having a good team and good coaches and a better situation in general helps quarterbacks a lot, but just his understanding of where to go with the ball, quickly goes through his reads, and then he always has been a scrappy guy who's going to lower his shoulder and run for first downs. He's got a really good O-line, one of the better O-lines we'll face. Two really good backs. He doesn't have his receivers right now but they have a couple guys who are pretty good. They're a tough team."

FRED WARNER: "Just making better decisions. He always has been a competitive cat ever since he was in college. The thing I see a lot is just how hard his teammates play for him just because they say the way he competes. I respect that a lot in him. I know he's always going to go out there and battle.

