Why Christian McCaffrey’s 2025 Season Will Go Down in 49ers History

The San Francisco 49ers wouldn’t have reached the Divisional Round of the playoffs without their running back Christian McCaffrey.

Injuries defined nearly every position on the field this season, but at running back, McCaffrey managed to complete a full season without any major setbacks, following the most difficult year of his career in 2024.

That season, he played just four games, and his career appeared to be in serious jeopardy after a knee ligament sprain, Achilles tendon issues, and lingering questions about whether he could remain explosive this season.

But 2025 was a year McCaffrey truly delivered. He amassed 1,285 rushing yards across 19 games, the third-highest total of his career. With injuries to key offensive weapons, he also stepped up as a receiver, adding 1,029 receiving yards for the season. He narrowly missed becoming the first running back in NFL history to record two 1,000–1,000 seasons in the regular season.

"This was one of the hardest years of my life," McCaffrey admitted. "And everything that happened to me last year—kind of had to overcome a lot of odds. And from the time January 1st happened, I was rehabbing and working my butt off every single day. My wife went through it. There was not a lot of time off."

"When I look back at all the people that helped me out, and the people that were with me every step of the way, and believed in me when a lot of people didn't, I appreciate that," McCaffrey said. "I'm just really grateful for my family, my friends, and everybody in that locker room."

Even with more carries and targets, McCaffrey remains an absolute workhorse, using his athleticism to produce high numbers despite taking more hits.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan heaped praise on McCaffrey's season, adding: "I think this was one of the most impressive seasons by an individual player ever.

"Just in terms of what a warrior and man he is week in and week out. People to do that every week, and to do it for 17 weeks in a row, not getting a bye week until December, and then to do it these last two games, Christian finds a way every week.

"He commits himself 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to get his body possible to go out there and compete, and I've never been around anything like that. The dude was unbelievable. His dedication to really empty the tank every single game, and to be able to do that that many games in a row, is something that I've never really seen before."

It could be argued that McCaffrey is the 49ers' 2025 MVP.

