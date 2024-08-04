All 49ers

The Browns and the Patriots are the Favorites to Trade for 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

He probably doesn't want to play for either team.

Oct 15, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) just misses a catch during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
It's beginning to seem like Brandon Aiyuk has played his last game with the 49ers.

They still haven't made any progress on a contract extension, and now there's a report that Aiyuk is not expected to play for the 49ers in 2024. Cam Marino of NFLDraftBuzz.com writes that the Browns and the Patriots are the favorites to trade for Aiyuk and that both teams will pay him more than $30 million per season if they get him.

It seems reasonable to assume that both the Browns and the Patriots are offering the 49ers trade packages that they would accept. I'm guessing the Browns would offer Amari Cooper and draft picks while the Patriots would offer Kendrick Bourne and draft picks. If that's the case, then the hold-up is Aiyuk.

He probably doesn't want to play for either team. I certainly wouldn't want to play for the Browns. Would you want to play with Deshaun Watson? He hasn't been a good quarterback since 2020. And the Patriots might be the worst team in the NFL.

Aiyuk probably is hoping that the Pittsburgh Steelers or the Washington Commanders will make the 49ers a competitive trade offer soon. The Commanders could offer Terry McLaurin and picks, while the Steelers could offer Van Jefferson and picks. But if they haven't made those offers by now, they probably won't.

Aiyuk has to decide if he'd rather play on his fifth-year option with the 49ers or sign a lucrative contract extension with Cleveland or New England. I don't think he has a third option.

