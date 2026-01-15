New England Patriots Super Bowl Odds (Life is Great for New England Faithful)

Who has it better than Boston sports fans? More specifically, who has it better than fans of the New England Patriots? Fans of the team enjoyed two decades of dominance with arguably the greatest football player to ever strap on a pair of cleats at quarterback. They then had to suffer through

They then had to suffer just six seasons of subpar results, and are now back to being Super Bowl contenders with an MVP-caliber quarterback in just his second year in the league.

The Patriots, much like every other team in the playoffs this year, are flawed, but they are still the betting favorites amongst all teams in their conference. Their defense is average at best, and their historically easy schedule has many people doubtful about their ability to hang with the best of the best in the final stretch of the postseason.

The good news for Patriots fans is that the betting market has complete faith in them. At +550, they have an implied probability of 15.38% of winning Super Bowl 60. That's good for the best odds in the AFC and the third-best odds in the NFL, behind only the Seahawks and Rams. They're still three wins away from returning to glory, but life is back to being just peachy for Patriots fans across the country.

The Patriots are set as 3-point favorites to the Texans in the Divisional Round on Sunday.

Here's a look at the full odds to win the Super Bowl before the divisional round action begins on Saturday afternoon.

Latest Odds to Win Super Bowl LX

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Seattle Seahawks +270

Los Angeles Rams +320

New England Patriots +550

Buffalo Bills +600

Denver Broncos +800

Houston Texans +950

Chicago Bears +1200

San Francisco 49ers +2000

