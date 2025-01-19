What the Commanders' Postseason Win Over the Lions Means for the 49ers
After Washington Commanders surprisingly eliminated the Detroit Lions from the playoffs with a 45-31 win on Saturday, we have good news and not so good news for the 49ers.
THE GOOD NEWS
The Lions may have missed their best opportunity to win a Super Bowl. All season, they looked like the team to beat in the NFC, but they probably will lose both of their coordinators this offseason plus a few key players as well. And their quarterback is Jared Goff, who doesn't scare anyone. At 30-years old, he's still one of the most frail quarterbacks in the NFL, which is hard to fathom. You'd think he'd be a bit stronger by now -- both physically and mentally. But he crumbles under pressure. So that's one fewer dominant team the 49ers could potentially face in the playoffs next season if they make it.
THE NOT SO GOOD NEWS
The Commanders might be the team to beat in the NFC for the next few seasons. Their quarterback, Jayden Daniels, already is the best dual-threat quarterback in the conference. His rookie season was awfully similar to Lamar Jackson's 2023 season in which he won the MVP. Keep in mind, the 49ers have never beaten Jackson, which means they'll have their hands full with Daniels.
In addition, the Commanders have an excellent general manager in Adam Peters, who came from the 49ers. Last year, Peters had an outstanding first offseason as a GM. In addition to drafting Daniels, he signed many quality starters, which is a big reason they went from a four-win team to a 12-win team in one year.
Meanwhile, 49ers general manager John Lynch didn't sign one free agent who made a difference.
Now, the Commanders will be able to add impact players this offseason while the 49ers will have to focus on re-signing their own veterans.
It will be tough for the 49ers to catch Washington.