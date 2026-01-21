5 takeaways from 49ers 2025 end-of-season press conference

John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan spoke with the media about the 2025 regular season and what it means for the 2026 offseason. There were plenty of takeaways for the 49ers to follow throughout the offseason.

The 49ers do not plan to trade Mac Jones

One of the big questions the 49ers face this offseason is trading Mac Jones. Jones looked like a starter when Purdy was hurt, but he is under contract for next year and is signed to a reasonable deal. Lynch and Shanahan went out of their way to praise Jones, and Shanahan said he would be surprised if Jones was not on the roster. They did say that they would listen to offers, but the note was clear, the 49ers have to blow away to deal Jones.

Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Gus Bradley is the leader in the clubhouse at defensive coordinator

The 49ers had Gus Bradley as an assistant head coach this year. With his defensive coordinator experience, it is no shock that many are tying him to the new opening on the 49ers coaching staff. Kyle Shanahan noted that Bradley would be the first in-house person they would look at and that it is a fair connection to make.

He did say that they would go through the entire process, but he did not shy away from being interested in pushing Bradley to DC.

Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

49ers would love to re-sign Jauan Jennings

Jennings is a free agent, and contract talks have already been tough with him. It is unclear whether a deal will get done, but Lynch made sure fans know that they are trying. Lynch praised Jennings and said he admires the way he plays.

It is clear they want him back, but the price tag is going to tell the whole story.

Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Robert Saleh may poach from the 49ers coaching staff

The 49ers lost defensive coordinator Robert Saleh to the Tennessee Titans. It happens often, so Lynch and Shanahan were asked if they anticipate Saleh bringing staff from San Francisco to Tennessee with him. Shanahan noted that he does anticipate it occurring, so there will be a few more openings coming to the 49ers coaching staff.

D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

49ers are still high on struggling rookies

Nick Martin, Jordan James, and Jordan Watkins failed to meet expectations as rookies. Shanahan was sure to say that all three are still firmly in the plans. He lit up when talking about James and how ready he was by the end of the year. With Martin and Watkins, he noted untimely injuries derailing their progress. Actions will tell us what they really think, as they can let these three ascend into roles, or try to replace them.

Read More