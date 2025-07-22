Who is the San Francisco 49ers' most important nonstarter?
In ESPN’s training camp preview, Aaron Schatz listed the nonstarter to know for every team. When it came to the San Francisco 49ers they listed depth tight end Luke Farrell.
Do San Francisco 49ers fans know about Luke Farrell?
The 49ers gave him a three-year deal (even though he has never caught a touchdown pass), and he's going to play behind Kittle. It's all about the blocking, where Farrell excelled for the Jaguars in recent seasons. "He could come in and he could block a 9-technique where George [Kittle] and Christian [McCaffrey] could both be on routes," coach Kyle Shanahan told the press at OTAs. The 49ers used just two tight ends about 12% of the time last season, but that's going up in 2025.- Aaron Schatz
This is not a bad selection. The 49ers clearly are going to be going to multiple tight end sets with Farrell. They are thinner, or at least more questionable, at wide receiver compared to recent years, and they gave Farrell a modest salary in free agency. San Francisco has always leaned on the run, and after investing in a blocking tight end, it is clear they are going back to that well to get the most out of Christian McCaffrey in one of his last prime seasons.
It was probably a hard team to choose for because there are a few key position battles. For example, if Upton Stout is not listed as a starter, he could have been a good selection.
With that said, the best answer is probably whoever is not starting at edge rusher across from Nick Bosa. It may be Yetur Gross-Matos to start the season and then Mykel Williams late.
One of them will technically be listed as a nonstarter and depth piece. However, both of them are going to have significant roles, and while they will sub in for each other, they will also play next to each other on some passing downs. Calling the 11th pick in the draft the best nonstarter feels cheap, so the answer should be Yetur Gross-Matos