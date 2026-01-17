49ers vs. Seahawks Best NFL Prop Bets for Divisional Round (Count on McCaffrey)

The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers meet for the third time this season, this time in the Divisional Round.

The 49ers won the first matchup 17-13 in Seattle, with the Seahawks coming away with a 13-3 road win in Week 18 to take the NFC West crown.

Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for 49ers vs. Seahawks in the NFL Divisional Round on Saturday, January 17.

Best NFL Prop Bets for 49ers vs. Seahawks

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jason Myers OVER 1.5 Field Goals (-137)

Christian McCaffrey OVER 5.5 Receptions (-177)

Christian McCaffrey Anytime Touchdown (-130)

Points have been hard to come by between these two teams, resulting in three field goals in each meeting thus far. Jason Myers was responsible for two field goals in each of those games, and he has hit multiple field goals in most games this season.

The Seahawks kicker made a career-high 41 of 48 attempts this season, including multiple in 13 of 17 games overall.

The 49ers allowed two field goals to Jake Elliott last week, and his missed extra point likely cost him a chance at a game-tying field goal in the final minutes.

The Seahawks should take the points with Myers when they’re in field goal position at home, given how strong their defense has been against the 49ers.

The 49ers suffered another injury in the Wild Card Round with tight end George Kittle tearing his Achilles. Jake Tonges will step into a starting role this week, but I don’t think he’ll be used the same way Kittle was. Instead, I see an increase in the passing game for Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey obviously isn’t your standard running back. He’s a weapon no matter where he lines up on the field, and I could see the 49ers using him in passing situations this week.

McCaffrey finished with six catches on eight targets last week. He has 6+ catches in three of his last four games, including in Week 18 against Seattle.

The 49ers would be lost without Christian McCaffrey. The running back had two receiving touchdowns last week in Philadelphia, giving him 17 total touchdowns on the season.

That’s by far the most on the 49ers, with Jauan Jennings trailing behind with nine.

McCaffrey has scored in 12 of 17 games this season. If the 49ers find the end zone, it’s going to be McCaffrey.

