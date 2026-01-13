4 players who must step up to replace George Kittle

The San Francisco 49ers are going to struggle to replace George Kittle, but this team has shown all season that they can find a way to win games despite their best players being banged up. If the 49ers want to continue to win without Kittle, they need these four players at their best.

Christian McCaffrey and Jake Tonges must fill in the passing game

One of the reasons 49ers fans can remin is confident is that the team won without Kittle earlier this season. They saw both McCaffrey and Tonges take big steps in the passing game to accomplish this.

Tonges has been a revelation as the backup to Kittle. He has hauled in 4.5 catches for 40 yards per game when Kittle has missed time this year. This has been a significant help the missing production in the passing game, as Kitlte averages 64.6 yards per game.

McCaffrey averaged 7.7 catches for 74 yards when Kittle was out during the first seven weeks. To close out the year, he averaged 5.1 catches for 43.6 yards. This is fine because it allows McCaffrey to be more rested in the run game, and it allows the 49ers to spread the ball around. However, without Kittle, McCaffrey should be getting three more catches for 30 more yards. With his improved production and the production Tonges can bring, they can suffice in the passing game.

The issue may come to the run game. McCaffrey averaged 56 yards per game without Kittle and 79 per game with him.

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Kyle Juszczyk and Luke Farrell must keep the run game afloat

If they want success in the run game, it will come to their fullback and backup tight end. Farrell went from 35 snaps per game without Kittle to 17 without him, as they simply did not need his blocking anymore. He has not been great since signing with San Francisco, but you can expect his snap counts to double again. If San Francisco wants to run the ball well, it comes down to him.

Meanwhile, Juszczyk will not change his role much, but the expectations for him have just lifted. He was never valued in the passing game, but caught four big passes against the Eagles. His ability to line up in-line, in the backfield, and motion around gives the 49ers a helper in the run game. Plus, he can block.

They need a full effort to replace an All-Pro-level player. Can all four of these players get it done?

