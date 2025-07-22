Most important 49ers in 2025: No. 16 could play most downs
The San Francisco 49ers are going to need a big year from Yetur Gross-Matos in 2025. The free agent signing in 2024 finished the 2025 season strong and may end up having a significant role in what kind of step the defense takes in 2025. That is why he ranks 16th on the most important players list.
Most Important 49ers in 2025: No. 16 Yetur Gross-Matos
Gross-Matos started his stint with San Francisco on the wrong foot due to injury, but he was able to finish the season strong, collecting 11 pressures and seven run stops from week 13 on, according to PFF.
Now, Gross-Matos is on a defensive front that has some questions. One of the best traits the edge rusher brings is his ability to slide inside on pass-rush downs. It gives the defense he is on much more speed, and the ability to stunt and twist gives the coordinator more creativity.
Gross-Matos kicked inside more on 114 snaps last year with 263 on the edge. For his career, he has 789 snaps inside compared to 1,598 on the outside. He is an edge rusher first, but this versatility makes him a key to the defense.
The 49ers defensive line has Nick Bosa, a bunch of a rookies, and then question marks galore. Lets just say it takes the rookies a few weeks to adjust, and there is a rocky road, which tends to happen. Gross-Matos will likely need to start on the edge early on while Mykel Williams gets into the lineup.
Gross-Matos will also kick inside on a lot of passing downs because the unit lacks a lot of juice and plans to play two run-stopping rookies often this season. By the end of the season, Gross-Matos may not even be listed as a starter, but he likely will play what equates to starter snaps. The team needs this type of player to hit for the line to look better than it currently does.