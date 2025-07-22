All 49ers

Most important 49ers in 2025: No. 16 could play most downs

This free agent signing in 2024 finished the 2025 season strong and may end up having a significant role in what kind of step the defense takes in 2025.

Parker Hurley

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) and defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (94) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) and defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (94) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Francisco 49ers are going to need a big year from Yetur Gross-Matos in 2025. The free agent signing in 2024 finished the 2025 season strong and may end up having a significant role in what kind of step the defense takes in 2025. That is why he ranks 16th on the most important players list. 

Most Important 49ers in 2025: No. 16 Yetur Gross-Matos

Gross-Matos started his stint with San Francisco on the wrong foot due to injury, but he was able to finish the season strong, collecting 11 pressures and seven run stops from week 13 on, according to PFF.

Now, Gross-Matos is on a defensive front that has some questions. One of the best traits the edge rusher brings is his ability to slide inside on pass-rush downs. It gives the defense he is on much more speed, and the ability to stunt and twist gives the coordinator more creativity. 

Gross-Matos kicked inside more on 114 snaps last year with 263 on the edge. For his career, he has 789 snaps inside compared to 1,598 on the outside. He is an edge rusher first, but this versatility makes him a key to the defense. 

The 49ers defensive line has Nick Bosa, a bunch of a rookies, and then question marks galore. Lets just say it takes the rookies a few weeks to adjust, and there is a rocky road, which tends to happen. Gross-Matos will likely need to start on the edge early on while Mykel Williams gets into the lineup

Gross-Matos will also kick inside on a lot of passing downs because the unit lacks a lot of juice and plans to play two run-stopping rookies often this season. By the end of the season, Gross-Matos may not even be listed as a starter, but he likely will play what equates to starter snaps. The team needs this type of player to hit for the line to look better than it currently does. 

Read more

feed

Published
Parker Hurley
PARKER HURLEY

Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.

Home/News