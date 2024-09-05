The 49ers Redefine Christian McCaffrey's Injury as "Calf/Achilles"
Christian McCaffrey was limited during Thursday's practice due to what the 49ers now call a "calf/Achilles" injury.
This injury isn't new. He suffered it a month ago and hasn't practiced fully since then. But for the past month, the 49ers characterized the injury as just a calf strain. They didn't say anything about his Achilles.
Now that the regular season is upon us, the league mandates that teams be transparent and specific about their players' injuries. So the 49ers have no choice but to reveal the exact nature of McCaffrey's ailment.
And the news isn't great. Achilles' strains often lead to Achilles' tears no matter how long you rest them. Dre Greenlaw dealt with an Achilles' strain through most of last season and then ultimately ruptured during the Super Bowl when he simply was running onto the field.
Richard Sherman also was dealing with Achilles' soreness for a while before he ruptured it during his final season in Seattle. Ditto goes for Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins, both of whom tore their Achilles' tendons.
Which means no matter how cautious the 49ers are with McCaffrey this season, a devastating injury could be unavoidable. And it could be the culmination of all the wear and tear McCaffrey has experienced in his career. Keep in mind, he has led the league in touches twice including once last season. And he's 28, which isn't young for a running back. He's reaching the age where his body could begin to break down, if it hasn't begun the process already,