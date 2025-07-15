Why the 49ers Will Extend Jauan Jennings
It was too good to be true for the offseason to be peaceful for the San Francisco 49ers.
Wide receiver Jauan Jennings is seeking a contract extension for the 49ers as training camp nears. If he doesn’t receive one, he wants the 49ers to trade him.
Another year, another wide receiver on the 49ers who wants to be traded if he doesn’t get a contract extension. This team just can’t ever avoid it.
However, the 49ers did this to themselves. They had the chance to extend Jennings when they did so with Brock Purdy, George Kittle, and Christian McCaffrey.
Now, they have this situation with Jennings right before training camp.
The bright side to this is that the 49ers still have time to finalize a deal before they fully open training camp. They probably will get it done, and you could argue that the 49ers should extend Jennings.
He is a player who stepped up and answered the call when the 49ers desperately needed someone on offense last year. The offense was lacking in significant firepower when Brandon Aiyuk and McCaffrey were out with injuries.
Deebo Samuel also wasn’t anywhere near as impactful as in years past. Jennings played a pivotal role in keeping the offense competent and somewhat lethal.
Had it not been for an unnecessary early ejection in the regular season finale, Jennings would’ve tallied 1,000 yards receiving.
That is the type of player the 49ers should be extending. Someone who produces when needed, has proven to improve since being drafted, and is a tone setter for the offense.
Don’t forget that Jennings is a hectic blocker, too. It’s why he got ejected in that finale. Jennings may be a bit of a luxury for the 49ers to have, but he’s earned it.
He shouldn’t cost that much anyway. Getting him at around $12 million annually would be fine, and he fits the offense so well.
Extending him keeps a solid No. 2 wide receiver aboard who sets the tone and never misses games. It also continues the precedent of the kind of players they like to extend.
Jennings fits that bill.