What the 49ers Should do With Jauan Jennings

Trade him? Or extend him?

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) advances upfield after a catch in the second quarter against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
It wouldn't be a normal offseason for the San Francisco 49ers if there wasn't some contract drama.

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings is demanding that the 49ers either extend his contract or trade him, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jennings is in the final year of his deal, which will pay him $7.5 million. After the season he had in 2024, it makes sense for him to seek out a pay raise. Any player would be in his position.

So, what will the 49ers do? Will they extend Jennings? Or will they trade him? Extending him is possible if his price range isn't too much.

However, the 49ers had the chance to do so when they extended Brock Purdy, George Kittle, and Fred Warner. Oddly, they didn't do it back then, which means it probably won't now.

A trade seems more likely than extending him now, but these aren't the only two options at the 49ers' disposal. There is a third option the 49ers can take despite the ultimatum Jennings provided.

What the 49ers should do with Jennings is let him play out the season. That's probably been their plan all along. Otherwise, they would've extended him back in May.

I'd imagine Jennings approached the 49ers with the desire for a contract extension earlier this offseason. And now that training camp is about to start, he's leaking it out to apply pressure.

I don't think it's going to work out for him. I believe the 49ers have accepted that Jennings is playing their final season with them. They already have the wide receiver room heavily invested.

And while it is a questionable group, especially with Brandon Aiyuk's injury, they still have invested a ton there. They likely don't feel inclined to add more to it with Jennings.

He is a luxury that they can't afford. That isn't to say he isn't worth it, but the 49ers do have several other lucrative contracts already tied up on offense, including the wide receiver position.

Jennings has been more than what the 49ers could have ever asked for. It would be amazing to have him for the long term, but the 49ers' hands seem tied.

The bad part is that now they have contract drama entering training camp once again. Hopefully, it doesn't play out in a massively distracting way as last year.

