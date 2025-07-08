Brock Purdy Opens up About 49ers Trading Deebo Samuel
One of the many reasons the San Francisco 49ers weren't lethal on offense was because of Deebo Samuel.
He was inefficient in practically every game. The impactful player who had the potential to create a home run play for the 49ers was gone.
So, Samuel and the 49ers thought it was best to go their separate ways this offseason. The 49ers sent Samuel to the Washington Commanders to join an upcoming prolific offense.
While it was a sensible trade, it wasn't one that was met with joy from Brock Purdy.
"It sucks dude. He's my boy. I love Deebo," Purdy said on the "Bussin With The Boys" podcast. "Day 1, he's always had my back and believed in me when I got in. I didn't really know how the guys were going to take it when I did get thrown in. Jimmy [Garoppolo] went down, I was like the last quarterback, and Deebo was nothing but great to me. Building me up and just giving me confidence.
"In games, we fed off each other's energy and building each other up. It was awesome. And over the last couple of years, same thing. We created such a great relationship. He's my brother. But, again, that's just how this business goes. I hope he goes to Washington and kills it and does great. Anytime you give Deebo the ball, you never know what can happen... He's got a lot of great ball in front of him."
Can't say many people will agree with that final comment from Purdy on Samuel. He's never going to come close to the unicorn season he had in 2021.
That year will always be Samuel's peak, and should be remembered as one of the better singular-season performances from a 49ers player.
Samuel is gone, but his absence will not sting the 49ers' offense. It was time to move on. He was no longer a positive factor for them. Instead, he was a negative one.
Joining with the Commanders could revitalize him, especially in a contract year. Meanwhile, the 49ers get to see what they have in their young receivers instead of forcing it to Samuel.