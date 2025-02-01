All 49ers

Will the 49ers Draft Texas Offensive Tackle Kelvin Banks Jr.?

Grant Cohn

Oct 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) in action during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The 49ers haven't drafted an offensive tackle in Round 1 since 2018 when they took Mike McGlinchey with the 9th pick. Now they have the 11th pick in the upcoming draft. Will they take an offensive tackle again?

Their starting left tackle, Trent Williams, will be 37 in July and played in only 10 games this season. And their starting right tackle, Colton McKivitz, is subpar and will be a free agent in 2026. The 49ers could wait until next year to draft a starting offensive tackle, but the 49ers will not have a top-11 draft pick if they bounce back next season. And starting offensive tackles are extremely hard to find later in the draft.

That's why the 49ers might take Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. with the 11th pick. Of course, they also need a defensive tackle and a defensive end, but those positions are easier to find on Day 2 of the draft.

Banks has the strength, agility and balance the 49ers covet in their offensive linemen. He has the traits to be an elite run-blocker no matter what position he plays. He also has the lateral quickness to be a good pass-protector, although he doesn't have the arm length to be great in that regard. Still, he's a much better athlete than McGlinchey ever was.

The 49ers could put Banks at left guard in 2025, move him to right tackle in 2026 to replace Colton McKivitz and then eventually move him to left tackle to replace Trent Williams when he retires. Or, the 49ers could play Banks at right tackle permanently and move McKivitz to guard.

Don't be surprised if Banks is the pick.

