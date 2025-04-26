2025 NFL Draft: Bears trade back AGAIN! Complete details of deal with Rams
The Chicago Bears made another trade in the 2025 NFL Draft. This time, with the Los Angeles Rams. Here are the details.
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles was at it again in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Poles made his third trade down, this time with the Los Angeles Rams.
The Bears traded pick 148 to the Rams for pick 195 and a 2026 fourth-round pick.
The Chicago Bears have three selections remaining in the 2025 NFL Draft: Nos. 169, 195, and 233 overall.
The Bears' 2025 draft class is currently Colston Loveland (TE, Rd. 1), Luther Burden (WR, Rd. 2), Ozzy Trapilo (OT, Rd. 2), Shemar Turner (DL, Rd. 2), Ruben Hyppolite (LB, Rd. 4).
