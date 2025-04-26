Bear Digest

2025 NFL Draft: Bears trade back AGAIN! Complete details of deal with Rams

The Chicago Bears made another trade in the 2025 NFL Draft. This time, with the Los Angeles Rams. Here are the details.

Bryan Perez

Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles was at it again in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Poles made his third trade down, this time with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Bears traded pick 148 to the Rams for pick 195 and a 2026 fourth-round pick.

The Chicago Bears have three selections remaining in the 2025 NFL Draft: Nos. 169, 195, and 233 overall.

The Bears' 2025 draft class is currently Colston Loveland (TE, Rd. 1), Luther Burden (WR, Rd. 2), Ozzy Trapilo (OT, Rd. 2), Shemar Turner (DL, Rd. 2), Ruben Hyppolite (LB, Rd. 4).

Chicago Bears new head coach Ben Johnson (right) with general manager Ryan Poles
David Banks-Imagn Images

More Chicago Bears News:

Published
Bryan Perez
BRYAN PEREZ

Bryan Perez founded and operated Bears Talk, a Chicago sports blog. Prior to that, he covered the Bears for USA Today’s Bears Wire and NBC Sports Chicago. In addition to his Chicago Bears coverage, Perez is a respected member of NFL Draft media and was a past winner of The Huddle's Mock Draft competition. Bryan's past life includes time as a Northeast scout for the CFL's Ottawa Redblacks.

Home/News