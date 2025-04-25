Meet new Chicago Bears tight end, Colston Loveland—four fun facts
Bears Nation is bummed about missing out on their dream running back—curse you, Las Vegas Raiders!—but the consolation prize is still pretty darn good.
Colston Loveland, a 6’5”, 245-pounder out of the University of Michigan, will join Cole Kmet in the Chicago Bears’ tight end room, and, by Week 3 of the NFL season, might well be one of the Midway Monsters’ most dangerous weapons.
Here are a few things you might not know about the former Wolverine:
Sheer Bliss
Loveland grew up in Bliss, Idaho, a city whose current population is 265. A quick peek at our abacus tells us that you can fit 406 Blisses inside of University of Michigan Stadium.
Horsing Around
The Loveland family’s barn housed a collection of sheep, cattle, and horses. Taking care of the animals helped prepare Colston to deal with Ohio State fans.
Naturally, He Has a Harbaugh Story
Loveland’s first meeting with his Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was, well, Harbaugh-ian:
“[Harbaugh] came out wearing his khakis. He gets in late. We're all just sitting and talking shop at the table. He looks at me and is like, 'So what time are we working out tomorrow?' We get in there at 7 o'clock and we're doing squats. He's doing squats with me and does his whole workout in his khakis.”
Dude Needs a Nutritionist
Loveland is ripped, yoked, and jacked, but considering his diet, one has to wonder how, as his favorite food is chicken alfredo, followed closely by Chipotle and, “…noodles.”
Sadly, his non-football exercise regimen won’t help matters: “I like golfing. I'm not a great golfer but I enjoy golfing. I do a lot of that in the offseason. Spending time with the guys, going out to eat. Do a lot of bowling, too.”
But y'know what? As long as he can catch, run, and block as well as he did in Ann Arbor, he can eat whatever he wants. Because it's working out just fine.